top story

New strategic initiatives leader, dean of Graduate College named by University of Northern Iowa

NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS — Stephanie Huffman has been named the University of Northern Iowa’s associate vice president for strategic initiatives and dean of the Graduate College. She will begin her position effective July 1.

“Following a national search, we are extremely pleased Dr. Huffman will be joining us in this vital role at UNI,” Provost José Herrera said in a news release. “Dr. Huffman possesses an extensive higher education background working in numerous capacities at both Missouri State University and the University of Central Arkansas. As our academic positioning at UNI continues to evolve, Dr. Huffman will serve in a key leadership role working with our Online and Distance Education, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, as well as UNI’s Graduate College.”

Stephanie Huffman

Huffman

“I am beyond excited to accept this position at the University of Northern Iowa,” Huffman said in the release. “I appreciate the trust President Nook, Provost Herrera and the rest of the leadership team at UNI are placing in me. Along with so many of my peers, I have long admired the academic reputation of UNI from afar and feel fortunate to join an institution with such a vibrant history and mission. I’m looking forward to joining UNI and the greater Cedar Falls community.”

Huffman has worked in higher education for more than two decades. At Missouri State University, she is a professor and head of the Reading, Foundations and Technology Department within the College of Education. Previously, she worked as professor and program coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas in the Library Media and Information Technologies Graduate Program and Instructional Technology Graduate Program. She was also the director of distance learning for the University of Central Arkansas College of Education from 2007 to 2015.

Huffman earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2002. She also earned a principalship certification and bachelor’s degree in vocational business education from Arkansas State University as well as a master’s degree in library media and information technologies from the University of Central Arkansas.

