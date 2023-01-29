New strategic initiatives leader, dean of Graduate College named by University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Stephanie Huffman has been named the University of Northern Iowa’s associate vice president for strategic initiatives and dean of the Graduate College. She will begin her position effective July 1.

“Following a national search, we are extremely pleased Dr. Huffman will be joining us in this vital role at UNI,” Provost José Herrera said in a news release. “Dr. Huffman possesses an extensive higher education background working in numerous capacities at both Missouri State University and the University of Central Arkansas. As our academic positioning at UNI continues to evolve, Dr. Huffman will serve in a key leadership role working with our Online and Distance Education, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, as well as UNI’s Graduate College.”

“I am beyond excited to accept this position at the University of Northern Iowa,” Huffman said in the release. “I appreciate the trust President Nook, Provost Herrera and the rest of the leadership team at UNI are placing in me. Along with so many of my peers, I have long admired the academic reputation of UNI from afar and feel fortunate to join an institution with such a vibrant history and mission. I’m looking forward to joining UNI and the greater Cedar Falls community.”

Huffman has worked in higher education for more than two decades. At Missouri State University, she is a professor and head of the Reading, Foundations and Technology Department within the College of Education. Previously, she worked as professor and program coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas in the Library Media and Information Technologies Graduate Program and Instructional Technology Graduate Program. She was also the director of distance learning for the University of Central Arkansas College of Education from 2007 to 2015.

Huffman earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2002. She also earned a principalship certification and bachelor’s degree in vocational business education from Arkansas State University as well as a master’s degree in library media and information technologies from the University of Central Arkansas.

Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27 Girls WR Regional Final 1 Girls WR Regional 1 Girls WR Regional 2 Girls WR Regional 3 Girls WR Regional 4 Girls WR Regional 5 Girls WR Regional 6 Girls WR Regional 7 Girls WR Regional 8 Girls WR Regional 9 Girls WR Regional 10 Girls WR Regional 11 Girls WR Regional 12 Girls WR Regional 13 Girls WR Regional 14 Girls WR Regional 15 Girls WR Regional 16 Girls WR Regional 17 Girls WR Regional 18 Girls WR Regional 19 Girls WR Regional 20 Girls WR Regional 21 Girls WR Regional 22 Girls WR Regional 23 Girls WR Regional 24 Girls WR Regional 25 Girls WR Regional 26 Girls WR Regional 27 Girls WR Regional 28 Girls WR Regional 29 Girls WR Regional 30 Girls WR Regional 31 Girls WR Regional 32 Girls WR Regional 33 Girls WR Regional 34 Girls WR Regional 35 Girls WR Regional 36 Girls WR Regional 37 Girls WR Regional 38 Girls WR Regional 39 Girls WR Regional Final 2 Girls WR Regional Final 3 Girls WR Regional Final 4 Girls WR Regional Final 5 Girls WR Regional Final 6 Girls WR Regional Final 7 Girls WR Regional Final 8 Girls WR Regional Final 9 Girls WR Regional Final 10 Girls WR Regional Final 11 Girls WR Regional Final 12 Girls WR Regional Final 13 Girls WR Regional Final 14 Girls WR Regional Final 15 Girls WR Regional Semi 1 Girls WR Regional Semi 2 Girls WR Regional Semi 3 Girls WR Regional Semi 4 Girls WR Regional Semi 5 Girls WR Regional Semi 6 Girls WR Regional Semi 7 Girls WR Regional Semi 8 Girls WR Regional Semi 9 Girls WR Regional Semi 10 Girls WR Regional Semi 11 Girls WR Regional Semi 12 Girls WR Regional Semi 13 Girls WR Regional Semi 14 Girls WR Regional Semi 15 Girls WR Regional Semi 16 Girls WR Regional Semi 17 Girls WR Regional Semi 18 Girls WR Regional Semi 19 Girls WR Regional Semi 20 Girls WR Regional Semi 21