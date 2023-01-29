New strategic initiatives leader, dean of Graduate College named by University of Northern Iowa

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Stephanie Huffman has been named the University of Northern Iowa’s associate vice president for strategic initiatives and dean of the Graduate College. She will begin her position effective July 1.
“Following a national search, we are extremely pleased Dr. Huffman will be joining us in this vital role at UNI,” Provost José Herrera said in a news release. “Dr. Huffman possesses an extensive higher education background working in numerous capacities at both Missouri State University and the University of Central Arkansas. As our academic positioning at UNI continues to evolve, Dr. Huffman will serve in a key leadership role working with our Online and Distance Education, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, as well as UNI’s Graduate College.”
“I am beyond excited to accept this position at the University of Northern Iowa,” Huffman said in the release. “I appreciate the trust President Nook, Provost Herrera and the rest of the leadership team at UNI are placing in me. Along with so many of my peers, I have long admired the academic reputation of UNI from afar and feel fortunate to join an institution with such a vibrant history and mission. I’m looking forward to joining UNI and the greater Cedar Falls community.”
Huffman has worked in higher education for more than two decades. At Missouri State University, she is a professor and head of the Reading, Foundations and Technology Department within the College of Education. Previously, she worked as professor and program coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas in the Library Media and Information Technologies Graduate Program and Instructional Technology Graduate Program. She was also the director of distance learning for the University of Central Arkansas College of Education from 2007 to 2015.
Huffman earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2002. She also earned a principalship certification and bachelor’s degree in vocational business education from Arkansas State University as well as a master’s degree in library media and information technologies from the University of Central Arkansas.
Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27
Girls WR Regional Final 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 1
Denver's Jules Neubauer competes against Anamosa's Ryan Carlson on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 2
North Central's Annaston Stene competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Amberley Gerholdt on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 3
Waterloo West's Jaydn Wirth competes against West Delaware's Anna O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 4
West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher competes against Kinzi Martin on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 5
Waterloo East's Ar' Riyann Bass competes against Bellevue's Adessa Leibfried on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 6
Mason City's Averi Peterson competes against North Fayette Valley's Claire Koester on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 7
Osage's Jazzmine Olsen competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Maycen Hackman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 8
Osage's Zoey Johnson competes against BCLUW-SH's Lelia Wedgwood on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 9
North Central's Jessika Ausborn competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Makinzey Brannon on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 10
Union, La Porte City's Josie Bergmeier competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 11
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against Tripoli's Kaydi Cowell on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 12
Decorah's Ashley Bjork competes against Tripoli's Makennah Frank on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 13
North Central's Lily Wilson competes against Anamosa's Bree Brophy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 14
Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center's Avery Freund competes against Cascade's Grace Davis on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 15
West Fork's Kaitlyn Burgin competes against West Delaware's Abigail O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 16
Clear Lake's Zoe Koontz competes against Crestwood's Rosie Niewoehner on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 17
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against Dubuque Senior's Mya Hohnecker on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 18
Charles City's Morgan Maloy competes against AGWSR Nova McStockard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 19
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Central Community's Madi Keppler on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 20
Osage's Erika Power competes against BCLUW-SH's Alaynah Salazar on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 21
Mason City's Jayda La Salle competes against Anamosa's Isabella Taylor on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 22
Waterloo East's Armani Jones competes against Anamosa's Emily Fritz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 23
Waterloo East's Alexis Ott competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 24
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against Union, La Porte City's Lydia Albertsen on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 25
Mason City's Lila Sheehan competes against Denver's Jules Neubauer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 26
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Algona's Makayla Erpelding on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 27
Osage's Alexis Kolbet competes against Crestwood's Kara Kennedy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 28
Union, La Porte City's Taylor Hedeman competes against AP-GC's Lia Hovenga on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 29
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against West Delaware's Addesyn Welcher on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 30
Waterloo West's Kammie Hoeck competes against Waterloo East's Libby Stocks on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 31
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against West Delware's Lexi Bunting on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 32
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 33
Clear Lake's Emery Hippen competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 34
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against NH-TV's Keira Myers on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 35
Union, LaPorte City's Ava Mehlert competes against MFL MarMac's Mackenzie Bachman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 36
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Bellevue's Ryanne Dunn on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 37
West Fork's Jenny Ramirez competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 38
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against Dubuque Hempstead's Annabel Blanchard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional 39
Decorah's Mairi Sessions competes against Bellevue's Kelsey Knief on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 2
Osage's Gable Hemann competes against Algona's Harley Tobin on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 3
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Central Community, Elkader's Reese Berns on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 4
Waterloo East's Libby Stocks competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 5
AP-GC's Grace Storjohann competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 6
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Center Point-Urbana on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 7
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 8
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 9
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 10
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 11
Decorah's Lauren Luzum competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 12
AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers points to her coaches after defeating Crestwood's Saydey Scholbrock on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 13
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Waukon's Kloe Hemmersbach on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 14
Decorah's Kamryn Steines competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sharidan Engelken on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Final 15
Decorah's Skyla Jevne competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Adriana Shepherd on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 2
Osage's Gabel Hemann competes against Postville's Liliana Cortes on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 3
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Iowa Falls-Alden's Emma Ites on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 4
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 5
West Fork, Sheffield's Preslee Dickman competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 6
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Dubuque Senior's Hannah Reel on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 7
Crestwood's Odessa Nibbelink competes against Central Community's Tori Sylvester on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 8
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against Decorah's Ashley Bjork on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 9
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Bailey Welu on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 11
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Central Community's Mayleigh Medberry on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 12
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 13
Osage's Annaliese Arciniega competes against Dubuque Hempsted's Ayla Osterkamp on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 14
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sarah Roling on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 15
Mason City's Kallie Gibbons competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 16
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 17
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against West Delaware's Ella Goedken on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 18
Clear Lake's Olivia Fausnaugh competes against AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 19
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 20
Osage's Leah Grimm celebrates after her victory against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
Girls WR Regional Semi 21
Charles City's Ava Thompson competes against Osage's Emma Schipper on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
