New software system will help all Waterloo Schools' students explore career possibilities

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is expanding career exploration opportunities for its students with the help of a new software program.

The Board of Education Monday approved a $110,620 contract with Xello to provide an online program for students at all grade levels starting in January and continuing through June 2024.

"We are rolling out – have been working on this for a year – a K-12 career development program," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the board. How the district could track student experiences over the years, though, was "the missing piece for me," she said. That will be accomplished through the Xello software application.

It is expected to help students define their goals for the future and make plans to reach them. The district will do a soft launch of the program during second semester and incorporate all students next fall. They will have an online portal that parents can access where information about their experiences will be archived.

The new contract takes the place of and expands upon what the district was doing with Kuder Navigator, a program for grade six through 12 that was terminated in June. Lindaman said that system cost Waterloo Schools about $10,000 to $15,000 annually.

A student career development process was started to meet requirements of a state law. Offerings have expanded over the years, with the new kindergarten though 12th-grade approach the most extensive. Xello's system will track each student's exposure to careers, interests, and skills as well as attitudes towards particular careers and experiences with work-based learning.

In some cases, especially for the youngest students, this will be done through a gaming format that puts them into a virtual setting to try out different types of career possibilities.

"We have done a ton of research behind this," said Lindaman. More than 80 district staff members were involved in the process of vetting Xello, including all counselors and administrators.

"I think it's a match made in heaven," she added. "We're pretty excited about it, I hope you'll approve it."

Board member Endya Johnson said she appreciates the function that will archive information and experiences throughout students' education. However, she added, "I do want to know, does it put students in a box?"

"It's not ever going to tell a student what they should do," replied Lindaman. Rather, "it gives students ideas" that become more specific the older they get.

"It really is a child's K-12 experience logged into one system," she noted. "They really do help kids think about things, but it's pretty student driven."

In other action, the board approved a raise in hourly pay to $12 retroactive to Oct. 16 for substitute paraeducators, clerk typists and food service workers. The food service substitutes previously made $9 an hour while the other temporary workers made an $11 hourly wage. Those substituting in roles of a building head secretary or Education Service Center confidential secretary will also receive additional compensation of $1.35 per hour.

