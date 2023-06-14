WATERLOO – One more police officer will be roaming the halls of Waterloo Community Schools after approval of the addition by the school board.
The Waterloo School Board voted unanimously to amend its school resource officer agreement to add a dedicated sergeant, Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, to the current team of six SROs from the Waterloo Police Department who are assigned primarily at the high schools and middle schools. They also provide service to the elementary schools when needed.
The district funds the program through its general operating budget. The addition of Ludwig will add $65,402 to the cost with an overall contract cost of $373,455. The agreement is through the city of Waterloo and the district.
SROs assist schools in providing a safe environment through the introduction and presentation of the substance abuse and violence awareness programs.
The new sergeant will be a liaison between the SROs and the director of at-risk and student services, Sheena Canady. Ludwig also will provide regular visibility at the elementary buildings and can fill in at other schools when needed.
Capt. Jason Feaker said the SROs at the high schools and middle schools cover specific elementary schools that are nearby. East High covers Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence; West High covers Kittrell Elementary; Expo Alternative Learning Center covers Highland Elementary; Hoover Middle School covers Lou Henry, Kingsley and Orange elementaries; George Washington Carver Middle School covers Lincoln and Lowell elementaries; and Central Middle School covers Irving and Fred Becker elementaries.
Bunger Middle School and Poyner Elementary are covered by an SRO from the Evansdale Police Department.
Canady said she believes coverage is lacking at the elementary levels.
“They’re stretched thin,” she said. “(The new position) would offer a consistent walk through, visibility, support to elementary, but also filling in where need be when secondary SROs are out.”
Waterloo Police Chief Joe Leibold said in the past year the department lost supervision of SROs because of staffing difficulties. He said the department realized there were gaps in communication and accountability with the officers.
When SROs were absent due to illness or leave, the department would backfill the positions using overtime hours from the city’s budget, he said.
Leibold noted the department doesn’t have a “great deal of issues” at elementary schools but is hoping the new sergeant can visit all the buildings and meet administrators and staff.
Many of the school board members brought up the lack of curriculum and current relationships between law enforcement and students. Canady said she didn’t know of any plans on specific curriculum to be taught to elementary students.
Board member Stacie Mills said currently it is a teacher’s decision whether to have an officer speak to their class. She said that practice needed to be flipped so it’s not up to the teacher’s request. She suggested something similar to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, program.
Astor Williams said he hopes the presence of SROs and the potential relationships they develop can teach students “law enforcement is not bad in general.”
“My hope is that that happens and it’s not reactive, it’s proactive, and you get in buildings as much as you can and have conversations with young people and (they) have respect for law enforcement … just beyond the badge,” he said.
Jesse Knight applauded the addition of the new sergeant.
“If there’s one thing we want to spend tax money on, school safety is an excellent thing to spend it on,” he said.
