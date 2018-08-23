CEDAR FALLS — Starting the year at a new school can be challenging. But everybody was new to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School Thursday.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ seventh elementary building opened with an estimated 340 to 350 students drawn from parts of what had been the Lincoln and Southdale elementary school attendance areas. When full, the building will have room for up to 640 students.
Fourth-grader Carly Turner, standing at her locker shortly after arriving for the first day of classes, acknowledged the mixed emotions. She was a student at Southdale last year.
CEDAR FALLS – Much of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School looks ready to move into as th…
“You had to leave your friends behind, but it’s OK,” said Turner. After all, she was standing in the hall with two other girls, Brooke Donahue and Landry Cashman, who had been classmates at Southdale.
Turner thought it was “cool” to make the switch to a locker this year “because your backpack isn’t in the classroom” anymore.
New experiences were underway all around the school on Arbors Drive in southwest Cedar Falls.
Earlier, parents waited with their children for the doors at the school’s north entrance to open. Derek Kettle, with daughters Natalie and Clare, said they had a chance to see inside when the school was opened to families the night before.
“It’s nice, really nice. We just moved to Cedar Falls,” said the transplant from Janesville, Wis., “so it’s kind of fortunate we get to go to a brand new school. Everyone’s new to us.”
Third-grader Jake Kobliska admitted to some jitters on the first day.
“I’m kind of nervous,” he said. But the former Southdale student had already run into sixth-grader Gabe Richmond on the playground, whom he had met at a summer camp.
Richmond moved into the attendance area from Waterloo, where he was a student at Fred Becker Elementary School. His experience at Becker prepared him for attending school in a new building.
“It was a new school when I started there, so I’m used to new schools,” said Richmond.
Kyle and Cassie Frost waited with their sons, who are in first and fourth grades, as they lined up with their classes before school started. They just moved to Cedar Falls from Waterloo, where the boys were at Lou Henry Elementary School. The growing family, which also includes two preschoolers, needed a five-bedroom home and found one in the Aldrich attendance area.
“It’s amazing,” Kyle said of the school’s layout. “It’s nice, it’s open.”
The school features large windows throughout — including in the cafeteria, gym and hallways — that allow for a lot of natural light.
Each grade level has a suite with four classrooms, which are not yet all in use. Two of the four rooms have a moveable divider that allows for classes to meet as a larger group. One of the rooms also has an overhead garage-style door that opens to a common area, providing even more flexibility in how the space is used.
Although the school was ready for students, workers were finishing up in a few areas Thursday. Principal Kim Cross said the first morning at Aldrich went smoothly, with the main concern ensuring proper traffic flow.
“I think the biggest thing was to make sure parents didn’t come this way,” she said, referencing the building’s south door. Parents dropping off children are to park in the lot north of the building and enter by the door on that side. Bus lanes and staff parking are on the south side.
Beyond that, she saw a lot of children who were ready for the first day in the new building. “The kids are so excited,” said Cross.
Third-graders Mario Basurto and Carver Strub, working on marker drawings in art class, found a lot to like in — and around — their new school.
“I already love the playground,” said Basurto.
“It looks like fun,” agreed Strub.
When it comes to making the switch from his old school, Strub thinks of this year’s students sort of as pioneers. And that makes him want to be at Aldrich.
“I’d be here,” he said, “because we’re one of the first people to witness it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.