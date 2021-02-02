New scholarship will honor legacy of educator Liz Crowley

The scholarship is driven by Nia, a 2019 East High School graduate who is currently a sophomore at Spellman College in Atlanta, Ga. She will be part of the committee that chooses recipients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is endowed and that means that it will be here for the long term," said Michelle Temeyer, the foundation's executive director. "We know that Liz's memory will live on for a long time. This is the kind of thing that anyone can contribute to and make a tribute to Liz."

Helping future educators financially seems like an appropriate way to memorialize Crowley, said Hoover Middle School Principal Amy Schmidt.

She worked for her as a teacher at Grant Elementary and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. Schmidt eventually became lead teacher at the school and followed Crowley to Lou Henry Elementary before becoming a principal herself.

"I'm super excited that they're taking the opportunity to celebrate Liz and her legacy," said Schmidt. "Liz was such a huge advocate for our schools."

She said Crowley was a humble person who led by example and saw how to develop leadership in her teachers and students.