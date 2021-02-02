New scholarship will honor legacy of educator Liz Crowley

WATERLOO — Liz Crowley touched the lives of many students during her 20 years as a Waterloo Community Schools' principal.
So when she died nearly four years ago at the age of 48, her family wanted to ensure she would be remembered for that work.
Crowley's daughter and husband hope to accomplish that through a scholarship named in her honor. It will benefit students from the school district planning a career in education.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to seniors annually beginning this spring. Applications are available now from East, West and Expo high schools or online from the Waterloo Community Foundation.
"I just wanted to do something to honor the legacy of my mother," said Nia Crowley. "I thought the best way I could honor her legacy was to start a scholarship to ... jump start the next generation in our community."
Her father Scott Crowley said they have been thinking about how to do that since Liz died in March 2017 while principal of Lou Henry Elementary School. Initially, they named a room in her honor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley's Otto Shoitz Teen and Education Center, which opened in January 2020.
The scholarship is driven by Nia, a 2019 East High School graduate who is currently a sophomore at Spellman College in Atlanta, Ga. She will be part of the committee that chooses recipients.
"It is endowed and that means that it will be here for the long term," said Michelle Temeyer, the foundation's executive director. "We know that Liz's memory will live on for a long time. This is the kind of thing that anyone can contribute to and make a tribute to Liz."
Helping future educators financially seems like an appropriate way to memorialize Crowley, said Hoover Middle School Principal Amy Schmidt.
She worked for her as a teacher at Grant Elementary and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. Schmidt eventually became lead teacher at the school and followed Crowley to Lou Henry Elementary before becoming a principal herself.
"I'm super excited that they're taking the opportunity to celebrate Liz and her legacy," said Schmidt. "Liz was such a huge advocate for our schools."
She said Crowley was a humble person who led by example and saw how to develop leadership in her teachers and students.
"She was always very steady, very calm and very, very intelligent," said Schmidt. "She wasn't necessarily a woman of a lot of words, but when she spoke people listened. And that's what I loved about her."
Scholarship recipients need to have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and plan to pursue an education degree at an accredited post-secondary institution. Applications are due March 4.