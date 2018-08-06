CEDAR FALLS – Much of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School looks ready to move into as the building prepares for its debut in less than three weeks.
Walls are painted and ceilings are in place. Classrooms are carpeted and hallways are polished throughout most of the school. Outside, playgrounds are largely installed, parking lots are paved and landscaping is underway.
Cedar Falls Community Schools’ newest elementary building stands in contrast, though, to the other two major district construction projects happening this summer. As of Wednesday, a lot looked unfinished at Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary schools.
That’s because their remodeling and expansion projects are not expected to be completed for another year. As they did during the past school year, students and teachers will work around the construction. But there are still pieces that need to be wrapped up before the first day of school on Aug. 23.
“They’re hustling to get things ready,” Doug Nefzger, director of business affairs, said of construction workers during a tour of Orchard Hill.
Construction at Aldrich, along recently laid sections of Arbors and Ashworth drives in the southwest part of the district, is to be finished soon. As of late July, workers were completing flooring in the early childhood wing of the school. In addition, work remains on the grounds and sidewalks are still being poured along the new streets.
“It’s been quite a collaborative effort,” said Nefzger, noting the various contractors working on the project. “They understand the deadline and I have confidence we’ll make it.”
Principal Kim Cross will soon be moving into her office, with furniture arriving this week, as the staff prepares for students’ return. “We’re excited. We’re counting down the days,” she said.
They’ll be arriving at a school with plenty of open spaces, including collaborative areas in each grade level suite. Aldrich will also be bathed in natural lighting with windows not just in classrooms but in hallways, the cafeteria and gymnasium. In some hallways, those windows will look out to a courtyard area that the school plans to use for student learning.
Officials expect the school to start the year with 340 to 350 students and then grow over the coming months. Aldrich’s attendance boundaries include parts of the Southdale and Lincoln elementary school areas. The building has a 640 student capacity.
Room to gather
The student and parent entrance is on the north side of the school while a staff parking lot is to the south. Those entryways open to the “heart” of the building, a gathering space with a high ceiling surrounded by administrative offices, art and music classrooms, a maker space and the media center.
To the west are first- through third-grade and fourth- through sixth-grade classroom wings, jutting out from the building’s core at an angle. Down a hallway east of the administrative offices and music classrooms are five preschool and kindergarten classrooms. South of the music classrooms are the gym, cafeteria, and full kitchen where meals will be made on-site.
Each grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade has four classrooms. There are also two preschool classrooms.
Two of the classrooms at each grade level will have a folding partition between them. One of those classrooms will have an overhead garage-type door that opens them up to the common area.
“There’s going to be a lot of technology out there and a lot of soft seating,” Cross said of the common areas. Students will be able to work in small groups or gather for whole-grade presentations. A conference room is also available for students.
One of the four classrooms in each grade is called the DaVinci studio, a larger space with extra storage. “The big difference with the DaVinci studio is the open ceiling and the tile floors,” said Nefzger. Power cords hang from the ceilings for stations where students will domore project-based work and science labs.
Each grade has a “professional learning community” room for teachers. “This is basically where teachers will have their desks,” said Nefzger.
Cross added that it will be used for professional development and collaborative work among teachers. She noted that on early-out days teachers will meet there when they print and post student achievement data for analysis.
“It’s a huge work space area that allows us not to take everything down every time they meet,” said Cross.
A larger common area is included in the early childhood wing, which will also serve as the building’s storm shelter. “It’s designed that it will hold everyone in the school if they have to come in for a tornado,” said Nefzger, between the common area and the classrooms.
The ceiling in that wing is reinforced with steel I-beams and a pair of steel doors are at the entryway. Where the wing meets other parts of the building there are two separate concrete walls with a gap in between. Button-activated metal shutters close over all of its windows.
“We’re pretty proud of this place,” said Nefzger, noting the project remains on budget.
Larson Construction of Independence was awarded a $20.05 million contract to build the 83,557 square foot school. The Courier has calculated expenditures at this point totaling $21.01 million. That accounts for a number of changes in the construction contract plus other costs such as site grading and furniture.
Work in progress
Expenditures calculated for the Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementary school projects total $10.68 million and $9.46 million, respectively, at this point. That is largely the contracts with Waterloo companies Peters Construction for Orchard Hill, including some change orders, and Cardinal Construction for North Cedar. It also includes the purchase of furniture and kitchen equipment for the two schools as well as portable classroom installation and asbestos removal at North Cedar.
Orchard Hill will gain 36,418 square feet in its expansion and North Cedar will gain 24,853 square feet.
Orchard Hill’s addition, along Rownd Street, includes what will be the new front entrance and offices, cafeteria, kitchen, gym, vocal and instrumental music rooms, and the fifth- and sixth-grade classroom wing. The school’s storm shelter will be in the music rooms. Windows still need to be installed — notably, a wall of them in the cafeteria — and the roof over the classroom wing is not complete.
“January of ‘19 is when we’ll be moving in, hopefully during winter break, but I’m not making any promises,” said Nefzger.
In the existing portion of the building, current renovations will be complete when classes start this fall. That includes a revamped media center and four classrooms on the school’s north end.
After the addition is complete, more remodeling will begin, to be completed by next August. The current cafeteria/gym will become an art room, collaborative area and maker space, allowing the current art room to become a grade level classroom. Remodeling will also occur in the kindergarten classrooms and the current office, which will become preschool rooms.
Work is just getting started on North Cedar’s largest addition at Fern and Lantz avenues.
A section of the school that had been there containing the gym/cafeteria, art room and kindergarten classrooms was demolished this summer. The office, kitchen, cafeteria, gym, and music rooms will be part of the new addition, to be completed by next August. The music rooms will also serve as the school’s storm shelter.
A smaller addition was built on the south end of the building during the past school year. A new classroom, collaborative space, meeting room and boiler room were added. Existing classrooms along that hall were expanded, pushing the building further out towards the street after the city granted a setback variance.
“We’re basically using every square foot we can,” said Nefzger, since there’s limited space to expand.
Where the school’s office was along Fern Avenue has now been refurbished into a preschool classroom. For the next year, the preschool entrance will serve as North Cedar’s main entryway, which will eventually be in the new addition.
While some of the remodeled spaces won’t be completed until next summer, Nefzger said they will be “functional” as classroom space. An area renovated into the art room and maker space isn’t expected to be complete until Memorial Day, shortly after the school year starts. It will then serve as the cafeteria for the rest of the school year.
“I think the North Cedar community is going to be very proud of this school when we get done with this project,” said Nefzger.
