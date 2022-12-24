New provost named at Luther College

DECORAH — Bradley Chamberlain has been appointed provost of Luther College.

Chamberlain, who has served as vice president for mission and communication since 2019, was named interim provost in August 2022. His appointment as provost follows a nationwide search led by a 22-person committee consisting of faculty, staff, cabinet members, students and regents. He will assume the role beginning in January.

"Dr. Chamberlain has already provided steady leadership at Luther as part of my senior team and has been a trusted thought partner to me and to his colleagues," President Jenifer Ward said in a news release. "He brings an innate curiosity to the project of higher education, always looking for ways to connect the best of what our faculty and staff offer to the accomplishments of the students they mentor. In him, we will have a chief academic officer who is committed to student success and community flourishing, and I look forward to continuing the work we have started together."

As provost, Chamberlain will work alongside the president to provide thoughtful and creative leadership as he oversees a student-facing division that includes academic affairs, student engagement and student success. The provost model was instituted at Luther in 2021 as a way to create an integrated, student-centered approach to all academic and co-curricular services.

"I am inspired by Luther's mission to prepare students for lives of meaning and purpose in service of the common good. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with this community in a new way to support and enhance the student experience, both inside and outside of the classroom," Chamberlain said in the release.

He arrived at Luther in 2001 as a member of the chemistry faculty. Chamberlain earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Gustavus Adolphus College and holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Minnesota. He will also serve as interim vice president for mission and communication through the current academic year.