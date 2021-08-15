New provost hoping to go 'back to normal' as University of Northern Iowa students return amid mask, vaccine concerns

CEDAR FALLS — The list on a big pad of paper hanging from Jose Herrera’s University of Northern Iowa office wall serves as a daily reminder of what he needs to work on.
It has helped the new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs stay centered on the most important tasks facing him during the five weeks since arriving on campus – a time period that “went by very, very fast,” he said in an interview Friday.
Topics of academic positioning, enrollment growth, and increased diversity and equity are detailed. He has also tacked up part of the Higher Learning Commission’s recent report on UNI’s reaffirmed accreditation. It noted no major concerns, but still laid out some possible areas for the university to work on.
Herrera is also looking to students’ return for the Aug. 23 start of classes, which will be in person at levels similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic as the university attempts “to get things back to normal.”
“We’re extremely excited about having them back and having learning opportunities that have been missing for 18 months,” he said. “The idea is to take advantage of our strength. And our strength is our faculty and those interactions they have with students.”
However, “we’re also a little worried; how will this look,” he said, with the more easily spreading delta variant causing a COVID-19 upsurge in Iowa. “I don’t have any good answers. ... We’re caught in a place where we have to do a lot of thinking.”
In May, Board of Regents President Mike Richards lifted a state of emergency for Iowa’s public universities, which meant that employees generally needed to return to campus, with faculty teaching in person. Previous mask and social distancing requirements would no longer apply. The board later affirmed Richards’ declaration, with no changes since the delta variant emerged.
Richards’ action came shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation prohibiting kindergarten through 12th-grade schools from mandating face coverings.
“What we know is that vaccines work,” said Herrera, a microbiologist by training. “We thought that one strategy that might work is that we encourage and incentivize” people to get the shots. UNI will also encourage students and employees to wear masks.
“I hope these messages will help us get to a point where most if not all students, faculty and staff will be vaccinated,” he said, while acknowledging the situation is “causing some anxieties.”
It’s more than just a little from the perspective of Becky Hawbaker, president of the United Faculty union.
“We have already filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor, with OSHA,” she said, against the Board of Regents for failing to provide a safe working environment. The union is encouraging individuals to file their own complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well. United Faculty is also writing a letter to the board, seeking permission for UNI to have a mask mandate in place and to require vaccines once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives one full approval, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
“I think my level of anxiety is at the same level as last year,” said Hawbaker, but it’s topped by a frustration over the decisions of the Iowa Legislature, governor and the Board of Regents. “My frustration there is higher.”
She believes that UNI’s administration is “trying to do the right thing” but may feel that its “hands are tied.” The result is that professors can’t choose to teach online or have a hybrid class and can’t require students to wear masks.
“I guess the biggest different from this year to last year is a complete loss of control for individual faculty,” said Hawbaker.
“On the positive side, I feel like I’m pretty protected because I’m vaccinated and I’m sure that most faculty are,” she noted. “But I’m troubled that we have no idea how many or what percentage of our staff and students are vaccinated.”
She noted that it’s still possible for vaccinated people to get infected and spread the disease to others.
Herrera said “I wish we did” know the number vaccinated on campus. Students could self-report their status, but he contended privacy laws keep UNI from asking for that information. He suggested that there may be “national data that could serve as a proxy for University of Northern Iowa students” to help with an estimate of the vaccinated.
“We’re trying to work with restrictions the best that we can,” he said. “We want to put students at ease that we are on it.”
Herrera emphasized the economic impact of welcoming all students back to UNI for Cedar Falls and the entire Cedar Valley – both because they’ll be out in the community and local residents will be on campus more.
“At my core I’m an optimist and I firmly believe we’re going to get through this,” he said.