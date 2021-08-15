New provost hoping to go 'back to normal' as University of Northern Iowa students return amid mask, vaccine concerns

CEDAR FALLS — The list on a big pad of paper hanging from Jose Herrera’s University of Northern Iowa office wall serves as a daily reminder of what he needs to work on.

It has helped the new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs stay centered on the most important tasks facing him during the five weeks since arriving on campus – a time period that “went by very, very fast,” he said in an interview Friday.

Topics of academic positioning, enrollment growth, and increased diversity and equity are detailed. He has also tacked up part of the Higher Learning Commission’s recent report on UNI’s reaffirmed accreditation. It noted no major concerns, but still laid out some possible areas for the university to work on.

Herrera is also looking to students’ return for the Aug. 23 start of classes, which will be in person at levels similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic as the university attempts “to get things back to normal.”

“We’re extremely excited about having them back and having learning opportunities that have been missing for 18 months,” he said. “The idea is to take advantage of our strength. And our strength is our faculty and those interactions they have with students.”