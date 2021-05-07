New program teaches construction skills, creates low-income home ownership option

WATERLOO — An empty house that had been used by squatters is going on the market after nearly a year of renovations by students learning construction skills.

Hawkeye Community College hosted an open house Friday for the WE Build Waterloo project at 414 E. First St. The initiative was done in partnership with One City United, a nonprofit that addresses poverty issues in Waterloo. This is the first house renovated through the effort.

Students who worked on the three-bedroom, two-story house were 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in a 12-week construction trades pre-apprenticeship. Hawkeye has held three sessions to complete the remodeling project since June, each with five to eight students.

Dean Feltes, executive director of One City United, lives a few blocks away from the address, which is downtown near the intersection of First and Franklin streets. He made the purchase after discovering the house, built in 1893, was going through probate court and no heirs wanted to keep it. After learning about One City's mission, they agreed to sell it to him.