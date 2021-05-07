New program teaches construction skills, creates low-income home ownership option

WATERLOO — An empty house that had been used by squatters is going on the market after nearly a year of renovations by students learning construction skills.
Hawkeye Community College hosted an open house Friday for the WE Build Waterloo project at 414 E. First St. The initiative was done in partnership with One City United, a nonprofit that addresses poverty issues in Waterloo. This is the first house renovated through the effort.
Students who worked on the three-bedroom, two-story house were 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in a 12-week construction trades pre-apprenticeship. Hawkeye has held three sessions to complete the remodeling project since June, each with five to eight students.
Dean Feltes, executive director of One City United, lives a few blocks away from the address, which is downtown near the intersection of First and Franklin streets. He made the purchase after discovering the house, built in 1893, was going through probate court and no heirs wanted to keep it. After learning about One City's mission, they agreed to sell it to him.
"We were able to pick it up for way below what it was worth," he noted. Feltes said the home will be sold at a cost below market value to a family that "has barriers" to achieving home ownership. One City United is taking applications and will evaluate candidates and then decide who to sell it to.
When the nonprofit acquired the house, it was filled with trash that volunteers cleaned out before the WE Build Waterloo participants started their work.
Mike Heyworth, Hawkeye's construction manager on the project, said a trades background was not needed to join the project. Of those who enrolled, he noted that "most of them didn't" have experience. With Heyworth's guidance, though, they set out to create an updated, livable space.
"The idea was to make it really nice," said Feltes. After a walk-though of the house, it seems like they accomplished that goal.
A small enclosed front porch leads to an open living room and kitchen area stretching the length of the home. The flooring is wood-grained vinyl plank. The corner of the kitchen counter incorporates a portion of the original brick chimney stack that was once part of a wall dividing the space.
To the right after walking through the front door is a master bedroom suite that at one point in the past had been converted into an in-home salon. It is carpeted with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. A half-bathroom with hookups for a stackable washer and dryer is near the house's back door.
Also at the back of the house is a staircase leading upstairs where there's a second full bathroom and two carpeted bedrooms with good-sized closets. There is a small unfinished basement, as well, accessed through a door in the living room.
While there is some remaining work related to siding and electrical, everything is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
Val Peterson, Hawkeye's workforce development coordinator, estimated it cost $180,000 to complete the project. Rosemont Companies partnered with the college and One City to help fund it. About 15 other organizations and businesses awarded grants and provided supplies, as well.
She said students put in a total of 300 hours for the program, 80 of those in the classroom. During that time, they were completing a core curriculum provided by the National Center for Construction Education and Research on introductory craft skills. Among the topics were hand and power tools, safety, construction, and math.
They spent 25 hours per week on the program, either in the classroom or completing the renovations.
"The idea is to get them a little bit of experience, help them through any barriers," said Peterson, from transportation to child care and just showing up for work. The goal was to put them in a position to find a job in the construction trades field of their choice.
"Once we were completely done, we're able to provide a professional reference for students," said Heyworth. Not everybody has gone into construction work, but those who were interested received a placement.
Learn more about WE Build Waterloo online at onecitycv.org and hawkeyecollege.edu/we-build-waterloo, including information on enrollment in an upcoming session.
