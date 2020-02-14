New principal named for Dike-New Hartford High School

DIKE — Travis Druvenga has verbally accepted an offer to be principal of Dike-New Hartford High School, which he graduated from in 1996.

Currently principal of Oelwein High School, he was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. He will be hired pending a formal background check and Board of Education approval, starting the job July 1.

For the past three years, Druvenga has led Oelwein High School, which was recognized by the state's STEM BEST initiative in 2018. Prior to that, he was an assistant high school principal, athletic director, teacher and coach.

During 19 years in Oelwein, he oversaw the district's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, standards-referenced grading and work-based learning initiatives. He has also led significant restructuring to the teacher evaluation process, making it more instructionally focused.

He has been active in his community as a youth sports coach and in the Oelwein Rotary Club as well as by serving on the United Way board of directors and wellness center park and recreation board. As a social studies teacher in 2013, he was honored with the Rotary Club's teacher of the year