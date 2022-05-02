New principal named at Becker Elementary School

WATERLOO — A lead teacher who has worked for Waterloo Community Schools since 2019 has been named principal of Fred Becker Elementary.

Brandy Welch assumes leadership of the school this summer, pending Board of Education approval. Currently, she is the lead teacher at Orange Elementary School. She replaces Alex Hansen as principal.

"I am honored, blessed, and excited to be able to serve the children and families in the Waterloo community as principal of Fred Becker Elementary," Welch said in a news release. "I look forward to collaborating with staff to build upon the already excellent foundation laid at Becker and, together, we will provide an amazing school experience for our students."

Prior to beginning her tenure with Waterloo, Welch was a sixth-grade teacher in Iowa City. Welch began as a teacher in Florida, where she is from, after earning both her bachelor's degree and her master's degree in special education from the University of Florida. Welch has most recently earned a master's degree in educational leadership and her PK-12 principal licensure.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Welch join Becker as the head principal. She has done an amazing job within our district, and I’m confident she will continue to bring forward her knowledge and skills to serve the students and families at Becker," said Superintendent Jane Lindaman.

