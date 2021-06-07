New partnership with HCC, UNI allows Waterloo Career Center students to earn degree faster

"It's kind of a no-brainer thing," said Lindaman. Still, "it feels so amazing to be the first K-12 program that gets to be a part of this alignment."

The career center, which opened in 2016 with 37 students in two programs, had 18 programs and about 1,800 students during the past year. Students from seven other public school systems and three private schools can enroll in classes there, as well. It is located at 1348 Katoski Drive in the same building as Central Middle School.

Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, also spoke at the event.

"These partnerships are exactly what we need to rethink how we do school and what we think about opportunities – and what that means for our kids and our communities," she said. "So, I am more than thrilled to promote this partnership."

Holcomb noted that the state is funding a college and transition counselor at the career center starting this fall that will help students as they consider such opportunities, including the Cedar Valley Degree Links program.

Lindaman said a new initiative being launched in the fall will begin preparing students as early as kindergarten to think about their post-high school future.