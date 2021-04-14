New Lincoln Elementary principal named

WATERLOO — Tamera Phillips has been named the new Lincoln Elementary principal effective July 1, pending board approval. Currently she is the lead teacher at Lou Henry Elementary. She joined Waterloo schools in 2019 after working as a teacher and instructional coach for 13 years in Kansas and Missouri.

A Waterloo native, Phillips graduated from Graceland University in Lamoni and holds master’s degrees in school leadership and teaching multidisciplinary studies from Webster University in Kansas City, Mo., and Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, respectively.

Disaster response needs

volunteers

WATERLOO-The Americorps Seniors Program at the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to join their disaster response team.

In the event of a flood, tornado, or other emergency, volunteers come together to support relief efforts.

As a part of the team, volunteers will go through a two day virtual training in the late Spring. An in-person run through will take place afterwards.

If you would like to join the disaster response team, reach out to Sally Timmer at: sally_timmer@vccv.org or 319-883-3015.

Johnson wins award

CEDAR FALLS-Marissa Johnson, CFHS senior, has won Hawkeye Photographer of the Year from the Iowa High School Press Association.

