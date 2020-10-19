New leadership helping to guide Hawkeye Community College

WATERLOO — Several new administrators at Hawkeye Community College have allowed President Todd Holcomb to reshape his cabinet this year.
Dione Somerville, Lynn LaGrone and Susan Hauber stepped into leadership roles after two retirements and a resignation among top college officials.
The changes occurred following the retirements of Kathy Flynn, vice president of enrollment services, and John Clopton, executive director of human resource services, at the end of December. In February, Jane Bradley resigned as provost and vice president of academic affairs to take a consultant position with the Iowa Department of Education. Holcomb at this point had been president for less than a year.
LaGrone started as the new provost and vice president of academic affairs on Aug. 1. Hauber became executive director of human resources on Feb. 10. Somerville came on board Jan. 15 as interim vice president of student affairs and was later named the college’s executive vice president.
They join other members of the president’s cabinet including Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance; Aaron Sauerbrei, executive director of business and community education; Holly Johnson, executive director of institutional advancement; and Mary Pat Moore, executive director of public relations and marketing. Moore, who is not new to the college, is also a recent addition to the cabinet.
“When we had several retirements at the end of the year, I think Dr. Holcomb recognized the need for some help keeping the ship moving,” said Moore. “One of the things that Dr. Holcomb did was create a student affairs division.”
He hired Somerville to lead it on an interim basis. That included overseeing admissions, financial aid, student services, student records, diversity and inclusion, federal Trio programs, the student health clinic, and athletics.
“She did not go through a formal interview process,” said Moore. “She came to us as an interim and she got thrown into a job.”
Expanded role
After Bradley left the college, Somerville on July 1 was named to her current position, which includes all the student affairs duties. Her annual salary is $180,000.
The new position also reflects a change in the college’s succession planning. The role replaces what was previously the provost as Hawkeye’s second-in-command.
Creating the new position was “the right of Dr. Holcomb,” said Moore. She asserted that Somerville “probably had the hardest interview, which was dealing with the pandemic” soon after stepping into the interim job.
Somerville said Holcomb asked her to lead Hawkeye’s COVID-19 pandemic planning soon after arriving. “It was truly a good experience for me to learn and be a part of the Hawkeye community,” she noted.
The Detroit native has a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Somerville came here from Bloomsburg (Penn.) University, where she was vice president of student affairs for nine years.
Hawkeye is a place Somerville believes she can “contribute meaningfully to student success and institutional success” – just what she was looking for after leaving Bloomsburg.
“I have been in higher education for about three decades, since the mid-90s,” she said, always working in student affairs. Previously she was dean of students at Iowa State University in Ames and worked in other positions at three Ohio colleges.
Somerville’s interest in student affairs started when she was a sophomore in college and served as a resident assistant.
“It was very much a life-changing experience for me, because I loved it,” she said. “I loved that I could work with someone and facilitate good things.”
Along with continued pandemic planning for Hawkeye, Somerville’s major focuses currently are enrollment and diversity and inclusion.
Other positions
Hauber had about 12 years of human resources experience in higher education before arriving at Hawkeye in February. She has worked for both the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and the University of Minnesota medical school in Minneapolis. Other experience is as a coordinator for the human resources department in Minnesota’s Olmstead County and as a paralegal with Aegon Transamerica in Cedar Rapids.
The Ridgeway native has a master’s degree in management with an emphasis on human resources from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. Her annual salary is $127,000.
“I love working in higher education and especially, obviously, in human resources,” said Hauber. She called it “a bonus coming back to my home state and coming back to the Cedar Valley since I went to the University of Northern Iowa” for her undergraduate degree.
She is working on a compensation and classification study of Hawkeye employees. Other focuses are improvements to professional development, diversity in staff recruitment and job candidate experiences. In addition, she said, the college needs to examine a “more robust hybrid working model” to better recruit and retain top talent.
LaGrone came here from Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny campus, where she was the district chair of the humanities department and an associate professor in English and literature for seven years, working there as an adjunct for 1-1/2 years prior.
The Chicago native has a master’s degree in fine arts/English-creative writing from Southhampton College, Long Island (N.Y.) University. Her annual salary is $160,000.
She had previously worked for six years as an assistant professor as well as an adjunct instructor at various colleges between 1992 and 2010 in New York, Texas, Tennessee and Michigan. She also worked as a newspaper and TV journalist for about 15 years, starting in 1983.
“I felt very lucky that I was given this opportunity to come here,” said LaGrone, after being made aware of the opening by her mentors in a leadership program. “I didn’t come in with a heavy administrative background.”
One of her first goals, she said, is “to see where we are and what is it that we need to do as a college to play a stronger role in the community.” LaGrone immediately noticed an “intentional focus” on offering a diverse and inclusive atmosphere at Hawkeye when she first visited.
“That was one of the most attractive parts about this,” she said. “I would also like to do the same in my role here.”
