New leadership helping to guide Hawkeye Community College

The Detroit native has a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Somerville came here from Bloomsburg (Penn.) University, where she was vice president of student affairs for nine years.

Hawkeye is a place Somerville believes she can “contribute meaningfully to student success and institutional success” – just what she was looking for after leaving Bloomsburg.

“I have been in higher education for about three decades, since the mid-90s,” she said, always working in student affairs. Previously she was dean of students at Iowa State University in Ames and worked in other positions at three Ohio colleges.

Somerville’s interest in student affairs started when she was a sophomore in college and served as a resident assistant.

“It was very much a life-changing experience for me, because I loved it,” she said. “I loved that I could work with someone and facilitate good things.”

Along with continued pandemic planning for Hawkeye, Somerville’s major focuses currently are enrollment and diversity and inclusion.

