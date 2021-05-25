New law has allowed 70 students to open enroll out of Waterloo Schools since it was signed

Waterloo Schools is one of five district impacted by the legislation. Others include the Des Moines, Davenport, West Liberty and Postville school districts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's plan balanced the number of students from low-income and higher income families transferring in and out of the district annually. For the current school year, officials said there are 306 students open enrolled out of Waterloo Schools. The deadline to apply for open enrollment is March 1, but that was waived this year for the affected districts since the law was passed well after that date.

Initially for next year, Lindaman said the district had another 69 open enrollment out requests, 35 of which were granted. The other 34 students were put on a waiting list because there wasn't someone of the same socio-economic status coming into the district. Additionally, five from other districts were on the waiting list to get in.

"So, those 34 are gone plus others" who made up the rest of the 70, Lindaman told the board. Officials didn't answer a question about which districts those students are enrolling in. They did say seven of the students who are leaving have an individual education program, which is developed for those with a disability.