 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Hoover Middle School principal named

  • 0
Unfolding Futures Waterloo Schools logo vertical

WATERLOO — Thomas Harskamp has been named principal of Hoover Middle School, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Harskamp is currently executive director of student engagement and leadership in the Charles City Community School District. Prior to that role, he was co-principal and associate principal at Charles City Middle School.

Thomas Harskamp

Harskamp

“I am so excited for the opportunity to lead Hoover Middle School and be a part of the Waterloo family,” Harskamp said in a news release. “My 21 years in education, with 17 of those serving in Omaha Public Schools and four in Charles City, have prepared me to lead and serve the students and staff at Hoover. Thank you, Waterloo Schools and Hoover Middle School for trusting me to lead such a dynamic school.”

He replaces Amy Schmidt, who has been named Waterloo Community Schools’ director of K-12 career development.

Harskamp holds a master's degree in PK-12 school administration from Wayne State College and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University.

People are also reading…

“We are excited to add Tom to our administrative team,” said Jared Smith, incoming Waterloo superintendent. “Tom impressed us with his extensive middle school experience, as well as his enthusiasm for working in the Waterloo Schools.”

His appointment is on Monday's board agenda.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News