New Hoover Middle School principal named

WATERLOO — Thomas Harskamp has been named principal of Hoover Middle School, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Harskamp is currently executive director of student engagement and leadership in the Charles City Community School District. Prior to that role, he was co-principal and associate principal at Charles City Middle School.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to lead Hoover Middle School and be a part of the Waterloo family,” Harskamp said in a news release. “My 21 years in education, with 17 of those serving in Omaha Public Schools and four in Charles City, have prepared me to lead and serve the students and staff at Hoover. Thank you, Waterloo Schools and Hoover Middle School for trusting me to lead such a dynamic school.”

He replaces Amy Schmidt, who has been named Waterloo Community Schools’ director of K-12 career development.

Harskamp holds a master's degree in PK-12 school administration from Wayne State College and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University.

“We are excited to add Tom to our administrative team,” said Jared Smith, incoming Waterloo superintendent. “Tom impressed us with his extensive middle school experience, as well as his enthusiasm for working in the Waterloo Schools.”

His appointment is on Monday's board agenda.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0