WATERLOO — Daniel Sale will be the new assistant principal at Hoover Middle School effective Aug. 1, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Sale has been a mentor coach at Waterloo Community Schools since 2019 and a teacher at Lou Henry and Lincoln elementaries since 2010.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve and support the students and staff in this new position,” Sale said in a news release. “I am beyond excited to continue my work with the Hoover family in the role of assistant principal.”

Sale holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa as well as a master’s in elementary education and PK-12 administrator/special education supervisor and Iowa evaluator licensure from Viterbo University.

“We are so excited to have Daniel join our Hoover Family,” said Hoover Principal Tom Harskamp.

“Daniel engaged our staff and students with his positivity, student engagement strategies, and willingness to serve where needed.”

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque State Qualifying 10 State Qualifying 9 State Qualifying 5 State Qualifying 6 State Qualifying 3 State Qualifying 2 State Qualifying 12 State Qualifying 11 State Qualifying 13 State Qualifying 7 State Qualifying 8 State Qualifying 1 State Qualifying 4 State Qualifying 14 State Qualifying 15