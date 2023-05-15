WATERLOO — Daniel Sale will be the new assistant principal at Hoover Middle School effective Aug. 1, pending approval by the Board of Education.
Sale has been a mentor coach at Waterloo Community Schools since 2019 and a teacher at Lou Henry and Lincoln elementaries since 2010.
“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve and support the students and staff in this new position,” Sale said in a news release. “I am beyond excited to continue my work with the Hoover family in the role of assistant principal.”
Sale holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa as well as a master’s in elementary education and PK-12 administrator/special education supervisor and Iowa evaluator licensure from Viterbo University.
“We are so excited to have Daniel join our Hoover Family,” said Hoover Principal Tom Harskamp.
“Daniel engaged our staff and students with his positivity, student engagement strategies, and willingness to serve where needed.”
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque
State Qualifying 10
Waterloo West sophomore Ben Frazier finishes first in the 100 meter dash during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 9
Cedar Falls senior Jacob Kieler makes a jump in the high jump during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 5
Waterloo East senior Jameel Montgomery makes a jump in the high jump during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 6
Waterloo West freshman Deztin McMurrin makes a jump in the high jump during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 3
Cedar Falls sophomore Zoe Zylstra runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 2
Cedar Falls freshman Jaden Merrick runs in the 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 12
Cedar Falls sophomore Jordan Townsend runs in the distance medley during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 11
Cedar Falls sophomore Josee Simonson runs in the distance medley during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 13
Waterloo East's Nyla Norman, left, and Cedar Falls' Karis Finley run in the 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 7
Cedar Falls junior Jake Peters make a throw in the shot put during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 8
Cedar Falls senior Kael Martin makes a throw in the shot put during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 1
Cedar Falls junior Maddie Gallagher runs in the 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 4
Cedar Falls senior Ben Roussell runs in the 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 14
Cedar Falls junior Tanner Jacobson runs in the 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Qualifying 15
Cedar Falls senior Ben Roussell runs in the 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Dubuque Senior High School on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
