WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is planning five opportunities to tour the new Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, located at 120 Jefferson St.in downtown Waterloo.
Open house dates and times:
- Tuesday, Feb. 5, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 to 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 7, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 21, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Tours will last approximately 30 minutes and will begin every half hour during the open house times. Groups of 10 or more are asked to call 296-4278 in advance.
The three story, 45,000-square-foot center officially opened Jan. 2, and combines the programs and services formerly offered at the Metro Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. The new building has the capacity to serve approximately 4,000 students a year, and includes a child-care center, community meeting space, a stage for programming and performances, an open gallery for student art displays, and a coffee shop.
The Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center is the first major building project funded from the Feb. 3, 2015, bond referendum overwhelming approved by voters in Merged Area VII.
Go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu for updates in the event of inclement weather on any of the open house dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.