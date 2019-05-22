DES MOINES — New features have been added to the Iowa Department of Education’s online school accountability reporting system.
The Iowa School Performance Profiles website, iaschoolperformance.gov, launched in December to meet the federal education law Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act, requires all states to publish report cards reflecting the performance of public schools.
The initial version of the website included each school’s scores on a set of accountability measures, such as graduation rates, and specified schools that were identified for additional support and improvement.
New features include additional data required by the federal government, such as student suspensions and expulsions and chronic absenteeism, and a feature to compare school and district performance. On those measures, for example, the profile shows statewide 10.9% of all students were chronically absent and 49,837, or 9.7%, were suspended or expelled during 2016-17.
The website also folds in data and ratings from the former Iowa School Report Card, developed to meet a 2013 state law.
“School report cards make it easier for education stakeholders to understand how their schools are serving students,” Director Ryan Wise said in a news release.
The new features did not change the school accountability scores calculated in December, showing about 26% of Iowa’s 1,302 public schools don’t meet the performance threshold set by the state.
