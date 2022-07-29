New East High School assistant principal named

WATERLOO — Vimarys Caya has been named the new East High School associate principal, pending approval by the Board of Education. Caya has most recently served as assistant principal at Meade High School in Fort Meade, Maryland.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Caya in a news release. “No matter who you are or where you come from, I will be your biggest cheerleader. I will go all the way for the students, staff, and families at East High School and in the Waterloo community.”

Throughout her tenure as an educator, Caya has also served as a Spanish teacher and alternative program lead administrator. She holds a bachelors degree in business administration from Wayland Baptist University in Texas and a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vimarys to the community of Waterloo and to our Waterloo Schools family,” Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jared Smith said in the news release. “Vimarys’ strengths in the areas of collaboration, fostering rigorous and supportive learning environments for all students including keen attention to English language learners, and her focus on data-centered instructional strategies will be a tremendous asset.”

Caya will begin with the district in August. She replaces Joshua Payton who has been appointed interim principal of George Washington Carver Academy.