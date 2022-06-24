New director chosen to lead university relations for UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Pete Moris has been selected to lead university relations for the University of Northern Iowa as its next director, pending Board of Regents approval.

He has more than 15 years’ experience leading strategic communications, marketing, and public relations in the higher education, entertainment, and elite sports sectors.

Moris brings high profile media relations and marketing experience to UNI. Since 2015, he has served as associate athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. He led marketing and communications campaigns to grow the donor base and increase the national profile of Hokies’ Athletics. In 2021, he was part of a campus team that launched the $400 million Reach for Excellence fundraising campaign.

At the University of Oklahoma, Moris led a public relations and media campaign to unveil the $370 million renovation project of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. As associate director of public relations for the Kansas City Chiefs, he coordinated public relations and event management for four Super Bowls. Additionally, he has served on the media relations teams at the NCAA Final Four, the College Football Playoff Championship Game and multiple major collegiate bowl games.

“Pete’s public relations background and leadership experience are exactly what UNI needs to enhance our marketing and recruitment strategies to prospective students and their families, and to continue to expand UNI's reputation for serving the needs of our students and the state,” President Mark Nook said in a news release.

“I am grateful to President Nook and his leadership team at the University of Northern Iowa for placing their trust in me,” Moris said in the release. “I am excited to begin this role and promote the great work being done by so many talented people at UNI. In addition, I’m looking forward to collaborating with UNI’s faculty, staff and alumni to recruit and retain a diverse student body to an institution with such a strong academic tradition and history.”

Moris holds bachelor’s degrees in public relations and writing from Loras College and he is a graduate of the Disney Customer Service Training Program. His job will begin July 1.

He replaces Cassie Mathes, who left the position earlier this year after serving in the role since November 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0