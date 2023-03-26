CEDAR FALLS — The new Cedar Falls High School being constructed in the 2700 block of West 27th Street is beginning to match the vision presented by its architects.

Tim Turnis, project architect with Invision Architecture in Waterloo, provided the Board of Education with a gallery of images last week, flipping back and forth between scenes of the new campus and comparing them to what had been drawn up in design.

They included the outdoor stadium, main entrance, commons area, gymnasium, central office, media center and learning spaces, to name a few.

The school is slated to open in August 2024. Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administration and board members are hopeful other notable aspects of the future campus — a new athletic performance center and a swimming facility — are not too far behind as community groups continue to fundraise to help cover their costs.

“As far as the major heavy lifting portions of the construction, we’re nearing the end of that here this spring,” said Turnis. “So that’s a great feeling, and then we’re on the home stretch of installing all of the finishes within the building.”

The expectation is the exterior and interior of the building will be “substantially complete” by the end of the year, with another phase that will take until the expected opening date.

“There’s still a time period where there’s a lot of work happening. We’re working with the school district on the furniture and equipment portion of the project, as well,” said Turnis. “That installation will be ongoing through the spring of 2024.”

All the photos showed drywall installed, and in some cases paint, windows, flooring and white boards in place. But at the end of the day, board members were happy to see what’s been constructed so far.

“You mentioned all the cold concrete and the equipment (in the photos), but last time I was in there, there were (weather) elements coming in and water puddles on the floor,” said board member Lowell Stutzman. “Those have now been sealed up. I would say this is this is a huge progress and, yes, it looks great.”

A lot of the questions weren’t about the primary high school space, however. They reflected curiosity about the timeline for the future athletics center, known as the Tiger Performance Center, and new swimming facility, or natatorium.

Board President Jeff Hassman questioned whether the Tiger Performance Center, which has not seen construction start, could be open by the time the high school hosts its first day of classes.

“That would be very aggressive at this time,” said Turnis. “We still have some work to do on the design side to be able to prepare documents for those bidding purposes.”

With about $4.5 million raised of the first $5 million goal, he speculated that the shell could be constructed by the time the school opens. But completing the interior and other work would likely spill over into the months to follow.

Another $3 million still needs to be raised after the initial $5 million as volunteers work to cover the cost of the project entirely with private contributions.

That being said, Superintendent Andy Pattee and Turnis provided a sign of optimism by noting the design is 90% complete and bid documents could be prepared within the next few months, since the group’s fundraising is close to its first goal.

“I think that’s very encouraging to the committee, and just to those individuals that are thinking about donating even right now as we speak,” said board member Joyce Coil, who’s been involved in fundraising for the Tiger Performance Center.

The shell of the new swimming facility is currently being constructed. But the pools and other interior features have yet to be placed out to bid as its construction has been costlier than originally anticipated and now requires additional sources of funding.

The expectation is the shell will be completed by the end of the year.

The district will contribute $8 million and the city likely another $8 million toward the cost. Another $3.3 million more would come from fundraising, with more than 75% of that already committed, based on the most recent update.

District officials are awaiting to see whether other funding can be secured for another million dollars or so through the Black Hawk Gaming Association and the state, with hopes the interior could be put out to bid in the next four to six months if all falls into place.