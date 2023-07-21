CEDAR FALLS — Joel Pedersen is less than a month into his new role as chief administrator for Central Rivers Area Education Agency and he’s already building relationships.

He’s amazed at the amount of quality people working for Central Rivers, which covers the largest geographical area of any AEA in the state, as well as the leaders in the Cedar Valley. The focus throughout his entire career, he said, has been about cultivating relationships.

“We can do greater things together than we could do alone,” Pedersen said. “The theme has always been, whether it was a coach or a teacher or an administrator, to build relationships, connect with people and, at the end of the day, let people know you care.”

Pedersen has experience in all those roles – coach, teacher and administrator. Originally from Ottumwa, his career kept him in southeastern Iowa until now. He’s been a teacher in Sheridan as well as Davis County Elementary School teaching kindergarten, first grade and fifth grade. While teaching he also coached track, football and varsity basketball.

He then moved into the role of middle school principal at Davis County Middle School. Before coming to Central Rivers, he was the superintendent at Cardinal Community School District. The district serves five communities and enrolls just more than 1,000 students in Eldon, located in Wapello County. He worked for five years as a teacher and almost 20 years as an administrator.

As for moving up the ladder to a top AEA role, Pedersen said he wanted to lead at a different level and to help the organization focus on culture and building relationships.

“Every interaction is an opportunity to build relationships, not just the Cedar Valley but all 18 counties,” he said, noting the nearly 9,000-square-mile span the AEA covers is daunting. “These first few years it’s critical that I’m meeting with superintendents, learning about their districts, finding out about their needs, working with people. … I definitely see myself spending a lot of time out within the 18-county region.”

He sees visiting the 53 public school districts and 18 nonpublic school systems served by the AEA as essential to remind those in administrative levels that the work they do is important.

“It’s easy to forget the work that we do, but when you get into the schools and you get into the classrooms … it gets you grounded on why we all got an education in the first place,” he said. “As you grow in leadership, you can get away from some of that.”

Pedersen said he’s learning that much of what the area education agency does is “behind the scenes.” From their inception in 1974, all AEAs in the state have followed the “3 E’s” – equity, efficiency and excellence.

About 80% of what AEAs do is provide special education services such as speech and language services, physical and occupational therapy and reading consultants. Although the bulk of the services relate to special education, he said every student benefits from the AEA through things such as printing services, technology assistance and training for educators.

Central Rivers oversees more than 500 full- and part-time staff and Pedersen said his job is to take care of and support the staff. However, he is worried about the current state of education. He said the teacher shortage, reports and surveys show those in the schools are stressed and trauma from students transferred to educators.

“We have to continue to show our educators that we respect them,” he said. “I would not be here today if I didn’t have teachers, coaches, ladies that worked in the food service that cared about me growing up. … I want to do everything we can to provide them support and bring their stress level down, because it’s just a really challenging time to be in education.”

A part of the stress, not just for teachers but the agency as well, is new state legislation causing a “fear of the unknown.”

Some of the laws involve education savings accounts, book bans and new rules concerning LGBTQ+ students. Pedersen said the AEA is still waiting on guidance on how to navigate these matters.

He said he hopes to have opportunities to meet with legislators and build relationships with them and share his point of view as a chief administrator of an area education agency.

“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing – we want a great educational system in Iowa,” he said. “We’re going to have different thoughts on how to get there but I believe we all have the same goal.”