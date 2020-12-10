New Center for Violence Prevention video to help Iowa's high school coaches challenge racism, sexism

CEDAR FALLS — A new video on challenging and confronting racism and sexism has been created for Iowa athletic coaches.
The University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have partnered to create the 20-minute introductory video on the leadership necessary to do this in schools and communities. The two organizations have also produced a training guide and three discussion-based activities for coaches to engage their student athletes.
UNI Director of Athletics David Harris is a featured speaker and contributor on the video. Program materials can be found online at iahsaa.org/about/student-services and cvp.uni.edu.
“The CVP is at the forefront of the gender violence prevention discussion in Iowa,” Chad Elsberry, the athletic association’s assistant director, said in a news release. “As an organization, we also see a need to help provide programming and activities to engage our coaches, athletic directors, and athletic departments in promoting racial justice and equality.”
The CVP and IHSAA will host the online seminar “The Race to Gender and Racial Equality” from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22, bringing together panelists from athletics, education, victim services and mental health in a roundtable format. More information about the seminar will be forthcoming in early January.
“Sport has always been at the forefront of challenging social norms that support discrimination, violence and sexism,” Alan Heisterkamp, director of the CVP, said in the news release. “The best way to prevent incidents of racial and gender violence is to talk about them before they occur, discuss reasons why they’re wrong and unacceptable, and then work explicitly to stop these behaviors in (their) tracks. This requires leadership and accountability among youth and adults alike.”
For more information regarding the UNI Center for Violence Prevention and its programming, contact Heisterkamp at 273-3545 or alan.heisterkamp@uni.edu.
