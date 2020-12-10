New Center for Violence Prevention video to help Iowa's high school coaches challenge racism, sexism

CEDAR FALLS — A new video on challenging and confronting racism and sexism has been created for Iowa athletic coaches.

The University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have partnered to create the 20-minute introductory video on the leadership necessary to do this in schools and communities. The two organizations have also produced a training guide and three discussion-based activities for coaches to engage their student athletes.

UNI Director of Athletics David Harris is a featured speaker and contributor on the video. Program materials can be found online at iahsaa.org/about/student-services and cvp.uni.edu.

“The CVP is at the forefront of the gender violence prevention discussion in Iowa,” Chad Elsberry, the athletic association’s assistant director, said in a news release. “As an organization, we also see a need to help provide programming and activities to engage our coaches, athletic directors, and athletic departments in promoting racial justice and equality.”

