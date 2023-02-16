CEDAR FALLS — A dozen of an interim school principal’s colleagues packed the Board of Education meeting room Monday in support of a new contract to keep him permanently in the position.

They held signs expressing their appreciation for Tyler Ruane and his leadership at Cedar Heights Elementary School while complimenting the process in which the district made its hiring decision.

A few even held up pictures of the man whose agreement was later approved by the board as part of the human resources report.

They touched on his dedication, knowledge, and communication skills as well as his willingness to listen and help when able. His ties to the school as a former student were also highlighted.

His father is a paraeducator there and his children are students there, too, the educators pointed out.

Ruane’s been serving in the interim role since the summer. His new contract, effective July 1, will pay him $92,000 for 260 days, which is standard for principals, according to Cedar Falls Community Schools spokesperson Janelle Darst.

The board also approved:

The resignation of Kim Cross, principal of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, effective June 30.

A 28E agreement with the Jesup, Denver and Wapsie Valley school districts for a shared English teacher during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years as part of the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. Cedar Falls Community Schools would cover $37,165 of the $74,330 in estimated salary cost as well as contribute toward other expenses such as insurance and vehicle mileage.

A $512,073 bid by Black Hawk Roof Company, one of two bids received for replacements of portions of the rooves at Cedar Heights Elementary School and Holmes Junior High over the summer.

Setting a March 21 public hearing for the proposed 2023-24 academic year calendar, with classes scheduled to run from Aug. 23 to May 29, 2024. It includes spring break March 11-15 and two inclement weather make-up days following the end of school. Graduation is scheduled for May 26 while May 30 and 31 would be the potential make-up days.

