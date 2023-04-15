WATERLOO — Steven Anderson has been named the assistant principal at George Washington Carver Academy pending approval by the Waterloo Community Schools' Board of Education.

Anderson is currently the assistant principal at Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, California. Prior to that role he was the dean of students at Bakersfield High School and has been in education for the past 17 years.

"I'm really looking forward to working with and getting to know the students, staff, and the Waterloo Community. GWCA is doing a lot of great work with students not only on an academic level but on a personal level as well,” Anderson said in a news release. “I'm excited to be a part of this process and am eager to use my experiences and skills to positively impact the community I'll be serving."

Anderson graduated from Mount Mercy University in 2006 with his bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education, followed by his graduate degree in education administration from California State University in 2013. He expressed enthusiasm for bringing his experience from one of California’s largest and most diverse high schools to his new position. Having strong family ties in Iowa, he is excited to begin aligning his career ambitions alongside Waterloo Schools and the dedicated Carver staff.

“We are excited to add Mr. Anderson to the George Washington Carver Academy family,” said Principal Joshua Payton. “His experience working with students and communities will continue the work we are doing at George Washington Carver Academy.”

Photos: Cedar Falls house fire, April 11, 2023 041123jr-fire-cf 041123jr-fire-cf-2 041123jr-fire-cf-3 041123jr-fire-cf-4 041123jr-fire-cf-5