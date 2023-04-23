CEDAR FALLS — The new chief administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency will begin in July 1 with a salary of $240,000.

Joel Pedersen, who was hired by the AEA board of directors in December, will succeed retiring Sam Miller. He has led the AEA since 2015 and will retire in August.

The board gave raises and set salaries for its employee, including Pedersen, last week.

Along with the salary, Pedersen will receive a $16,320 annuity, or an annual investment that provides a future fixed income stream. He will also receive $900 per month in insurance contributions. This makes for a total package of $267,120 in salary and benefits.

Pedersen is currently the superintendent of Cardinal Community Schools. The Cardinal district serves five communities and enrolls just over 1,000 students in Eldon, located in Wapello County in southeast Iowa.

Before coming to Cardinal in 2010, he held positions as principal and director of special education services at Davis County Community Schools in southern Iowa. He taught numerous elementary grades and coached various sports during his time as a teacher.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University as well as a master’s degree in education administration and an educational specialist degree in education leadership, both from Drake University.

