Neiduski to be inaugurated as Wartburg's 18th president Oct. 14

WAVERLY — Rebecca Neiduski will be inaugurated as the 18th president of Wartburg College at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Neumann Auditorium during the college’s Homecoming & Family Weekend.
A committee has been assembled to develop the schedule of activities for inauguration weekend. The full schedule will be released later this summer.
Committee co-chairs are Debora Johnson-Ross, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty, and Christine DeVries, associate professor of chemistry. Other members include:
The Rev. Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life Emily Christensen, chief communication officer and assistant director of marketing and communication Ellen Engh, director of alumni and parent engagement Gordy Field, 2022-23 student body president Marty Johnson, director of dining services Lee Nelson, professor of music and Zahn chair in choral conducting Joy Skinner, administrative assistant, president's office Janeen Stewart, executive administrator for the president's office and secretary, Board of Regents Keith Strand, director of maintenance and cleaning Kristin Teig Torres, director of community engagement
Neiduski, who started July 1, was announced as the next president of Wartburg College in March. She comes to Wartburg from Elon (N.C.) University in Elon, where she served as the dean of the School of Health Sciences.
The first female president in the college’s 170-year history, Neiduski earned a bachelor’s degree in movement and sport science from Purdue University and a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Washington University in St. Louis. She later earned a Doctor of Philosophy in education from St. Louis University.
"It is an honor to become part of the Wartburg family at such an exciting time in this institution's history," Neiduski said in a news release. "With the theme of Ubuntu, 'I am because we are,' as our shared commitment, I look forward to working with our campus community, alumni, board and supporters to continue to build an inclusive community and execute our strategic plan."
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 1
Sophomore Jacob Schoer pitches the ball in the fourth inning of a win over the Janesville Wildcats, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 2
Wapsie Valley sophomore Traeton Sauerbrei swings on a pitch during a win over Janesville, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 3
Wapsie Valley eighth grader Blake Hesse singles during a recent win over the Janesville Wildcats, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 4
Wapsie Valley junior Keegon Brown sends a pitch toward home plate after relieving Jacob Schoer in the fourth inning of a recent win over Janesville, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 5
Wapsie Valley junior Austin Klink tries to beat out the throw while Janesville freshman Gabe Meaney makes the catch, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 6
Wapsie Valley Aidan Shannon retreats to first as the Wildcats attempt to pick off the sophomore during the fifth inning, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 7
Wapsie Valley sophomore Jacob Schoer celebrates a walk off win over the Janesville Wildcats, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 8
Junior Justus Kelley and sophomore Tucker Ladeburg celebrate Kelley's walk off RBI single while Jacob Schoer looks on following a win over Janesville, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 9
Janesville senior Jared Hoodjer pitches the ball during the seventh inning of a loss to the Wapsie Valley Warriors, Thurs day.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 10
Janesville freshman Dawson Graham makes contact with the butt end of the bat in the top half of the seventh during a loss to the Wapsie Valley Warriors, Thursday.
Janesville at Wapsie baseball 11
Janesville freshman Gabe Meaney makes contact during a seventh inning at-bat in a one-run loss to the Wapsie Valley Warriors, Thursday.
