WATERLOO -- Todd Holcomb will be at Hawkeye Community College Thursday to interview for the president's position. He is the last of four finalists coming to the campus.
Holcomb is president of Western Nebraska Community College and a former administrator at Iowa State University.
Faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet him and ask questions at two open forums on Thursday. The first forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by another one from 3 to 4 p.m. Both forums take place in Tama Hall room 128 on Hawkeye's main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
The board of trustees began the search for a new president when Linda Allen announced in January that she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years leading the college.
Holcomb has worked for Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb., for nearly 10 years, starting as vice president of student services in 2009. He served as interim president for six months before being named president in December 2010. He was associate vice president for student affairs at Iowa State in Ames from 2003 to 2009, serving stints as interim director for the department of residence and dining during that time.
Prior to that, he was an administrator at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for nine years starting in 1994. Positions included associate director and director of the office of residence life and new student programs, interim assistant vice president for student affairs, and associate dean of students for residence life and new student programs.
Holcomb earned a doctorate in higher education from the University of Georgia and a master of education in higher education administration from Texas Tech University. He also has a certificate of fundraising management from Indiana University's School of Philanthropy. Holcomb earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Truman State University.
He will be interviewed by the Hawkeye's trustees beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The interview is open to the public and will take place in the Hawkeye Center board room on main campus.
Three other finalists have already visited Hawkeye. Wendy Mihm-Herold, vice president for business and community solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar; Kristie Fisher, senior director of national associations and market engagement at ACT in Iowa City; and Greg Schmitz, president of CVT Group in Cedar Falls and a former HCC president.
The name and resume of each candidate is posted on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search. Evaluation forms for each of the candidates also will be posted there. Evaluations must be completed by noon on April 22.
The Courier has posted stories and each of the candidate's resumes at wcfcourier.com, as well.
