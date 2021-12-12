Nearly all Cedar Valley high schools saw fewer students from class of 2021 take ACT

CEDAR FALLS — High schools across the Cedar Valley saw a drop in the number of students taking the ACT last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten of 11 schools in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area that took part in a survey of 2021 ACT results by The Courier had fewer students or a smaller percentage take the college entrance exam.

At the same time, nearly all of them had an increase in the average composite score for their graduating class. Eight out of the 11 schools boosted that number. Increases ranged from 0.3 to 2 points.

Cedar Falls High School was at the low end of the increases, but near the top of scores for the region.

“This past year our composite score was 24.6, which is the highest we’ve ever had,” Principal Jason Wedgbury told the Board of Education during a presentation on the results last month. The previous high for the district was 24.5, which was achieved by the graduating classes of 2015 and 2016. Students take English, mathematics, reading and science tests on the ACT, which has a maximum composite score of 36.

“We can celebrate that that’s the case,” said Wedgbury of the 2021 results. “But I think we also need to take it with a grain of salt, because we didn’t have as many students taking the assessment.”

He noted that 160 students who graduated in the spring took the ACT, a third less than the 239 test-takers in the previous class.

The average composite score for 2021 graduates of Waterloo’s East, West and Expo high schools who took the ACT was 20.8, 0.8 more than the class of 2020.

“And we actually had more students test,” said Stephanie Mohorne, Waterloo Community Schools’ associate superintendent for instruction and learning. “So to have more students test and to have our composite go up is great.”

Test-takers grew by 21 to 246. It isn’t clear, though, how much – or if – the percentage of graduates participating in the ACT increased. The number of 2021 graduates wasn’t available, but state data shows 35% of 2020 Waterloo Schools’ graduates took the test.

“The pandemic really put a pause on a lot of things,” said Mohorne, including much ACT testing for a period of time. Still, the district continued encouraging its students to take the exam.

“ACT is changing because we have some institutions that no longer require it,” Wedgbury explained to the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ board. “The number of students taking the ACT is dropping in our district and across the state.”

According to Iowa City-based ACT testing service, 17,658 Iowa students from the class of 2021 took the exam. That accounted for 47% of those who graduated in the spring, 21 percentage points lower than the previous class. Nationwide, nearly 1.3 million 2021 graduates took the ACT, 35% of the total and 14 percentage points lower than in 2020.

Iowa’s average composite score rose 0.4 to 21.5. The national average is 20.3 for 2021, a drop of 0.3.

Of the nine other high schools surveyed, average composite scores went up for six and down for one. The other two, Jesup and Hudson high schools, weren’t able to provide full information on results from their class of 2021.

Improvements in the average scores compared with the class of 2020 were seen for Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, Union, Waterloo Christian and Waverly-Shell Rock high schools. Increases ranged from 0.3 to 2 points. Columbus Catholic High School had a decrease in its average composite score of 0.6.

Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools, cautioned against reading too much into a school’s results over the two years.

“I don’t really like to make comparisons between one year and another because it’s not the same cohort,” he noted. “Those students are different, and I liken it to comparing apples and oranges.”

Some school officials pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic when citing reasons a smaller percentage of their graduating seniors may have taken the ACT. One school declined to participate in the survey because so few seniors took the exam.

The share of graduating seniors completing the test at Denver High School dropped by 21 percentage points.

“Due to COVID, the ACT requirement at many colleges became optional, and many continue to remain test-optional,” said Principal Taylor Anderson. “This likely impacted the number of students who chose to take the ACT over the past few years, and it will be interesting to see what this looks like in the future.”

The largest decreases in the area were Dunkerton and Dike-New Hartford, with 38 and 33 percentage drops in graduating seniors taking the test.

“We believe the impacts of the pandemic lessened the number of kids who took the test,” said Dike-New Hartford Superintendent Justin Stockdale. The school wasn’t able to offer the ACT on campus in 2020, which he believes led to fewer students taking it. Its average composite score took a big jump, though, at two points higher.

Wedgbury noted Cedar Falls’ graduates had an average composite and scores in each subject that exceeded the state and U.S. At 23.1 in English, 23.8 in math, 25.6 in reading, and 25.3 in science, the district was around three points higher for each than the state. The gaps were even larger compared with the U.S.

“Clearly, we’re standing above the state and the nation across the board,” he said.

While Waterloo Schools’ scores are not as high, Mohorne said that “we saw an increase in every single area” when looking at averages for specific subjects. Increases went from 20.8 to 22.3 in reading and from 18.4 to 19.3 in English with 0.3 growth in science and math to 21 and 19.9 points, respectively.

She noted that ACT results are one component in the assessments taken by students at all levels that give an “overall picture of where our students are heading and where they’re at at the present time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.