Nearly $29 million bid on Central, career center construction comes before Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A $28.86 million bid for remodeling Central Middle School and expanding the Waterloo Career Center will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Those attending in person must wear a face mask and socially distance.

Larson Construction of Independence was the lowest of two bidders who submitted proposals. The recommended contract includes a base bid of $27.85 million for the Central work and the career center expansion as well as five additional items bid as alternates. Those include $525,000 for additional middle school roof replacement, $180,000 for student lockers, $260,000 for a possible second geothermal well, $35,000 for middle school auditorium carpet and $5,000 for elevator hoistway door panels.

Cardinal Construction of Waterloo submitted the other proposal with a base bid of $28.55 million and a total of $29.53 million with the alternates.

Construction would be funded with Waterloo Community Schools’ portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. The two schools are located in the same building at 1348-1350 Katoski Drive.