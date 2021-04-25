Nearly $29 million bid on Central, career center construction comes before Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A $28.86 million bid for remodeling Central Middle School and expanding the Waterloo Career Center will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Those attending in person must wear a face mask and socially distance.
Larson Construction of Independence was the lowest of two bidders who submitted proposals. The recommended contract includes a base bid of $27.85 million for the Central work and the career center expansion as well as five additional items bid as alternates. Those include $525,000 for additional middle school roof replacement, $180,000 for student lockers, $260,000 for a possible second geothermal well, $35,000 for middle school auditorium carpet and $5,000 for elevator hoistway door panels.
Cardinal Construction of Waterloo submitted the other proposal with a base bid of $28.55 million and a total of $29.53 million with the alternates.
Construction would be funded with Waterloo Community Schools’ portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. The two schools are located in the same building at 1348-1350 Katoski Drive.
Work would begin this spring on the 60,000-square-foot expansion west of the existing career center. It would be completed by the summer of 2022, with Central students moving into the space while renovation proceeds on the school south of the commons. The work on Central would be completed by July 30, 2023.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider approving a $1.8 million school nursing agreement with UnityPoint Health – Waterloo for 2021-22 that would increase the number of nurses by four to 15 total. Three models were considered by district administrators for nursing services with costs ranging from $1.52 million to $2.01 million. The recommended proposal is $397,487 more than the current contract.
- Consider approving two memorandums of understanding with SuccessLink for the next year. One, for coordination of Success Street Services, includes a maximum cost of $68,000. The other, for school-based mental health services, includes a maximum cost of $420,000.
- Accept the resignation of Tara Thomas, director of school and community relations, effective June 30.