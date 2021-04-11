Nearly $215 million budget to be considered for approval by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A $214.76 million 2021-22 budget is expected to be approved Monday by the Board of Education, including a 1.32% increase in overall property tax collections.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing are required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.
Waterloo Community Schools would collect a projected $40.41 million in taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1 under the budget proposal. That is $524,654 more than in the current year. The tax rate would remain at just under $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, as it has for several years.
A public hearing on the budget will be held prior to the board’s approval. The district is required to certify its budget with the county auditor and the Iowa Department of Education by Thursday.
In other business, the board will consider approving:
- The $579,440 purchase of 177 Promethean ActivPanels and eight stands from CDW-G, an Illinois company that has supplied the devices to the district in the past. The 75-inch interactive display panels, each costing $3,250, would be installed this summer and replace technology up to 12 years old at the high schools. The district has been phasing in the updated technology in classrooms since 2017.
- A $299,081 school resource officer agreement with the city of Waterloo. Six police officers would be assigned primarily at the middle and high schools within the city with additional services provided at the elementary buildings. The agreement for 2021-22 is an $8,711 increase from the current year.
- The resignation of Ivan Gentry, director of special education services, effective June 30.