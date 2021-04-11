Nearly $215 million budget to be considered for approval by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A $214.76 million 2021-22 budget is expected to be approved Monday by the Board of Education, including a 1.32% increase in overall property tax collections.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing are required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Waterloo Community Schools would collect a projected $40.41 million in taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1 under the budget proposal. That is $524,654 more than in the current year. The tax rate would remain at just under $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, as it has for several years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A public hearing on the budget will be held prior to the board’s approval. The district is required to certify its budget with the county auditor and the Iowa Department of Education by Thursday.

In other business, the board will consider approving: