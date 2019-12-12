NASHUA — Nashua-Plainfield High School teacher Suzan Turner spent the last year researching the life and service of Pfc. Harvey E. Wilson Jr. as part of the Understanding Sacrifice program.
Turner’s eulogy for Wilson and lesson plan inspired by the Nashua native, “War and Remembrance: An Examination of Cemeteries and Collective Memory,” has been published on ABMCEducation.org.
The 2019 Understanding Sacrifice program is a partnership between National History Day and the American Battle Monuments Commission. This year-long professional development program is centered around fallen heroes of World War II who are buried or memorialized at ABMC cemeteries in Europe.
In July, Turner joined seven other teachers and two ABMC personnel program participants as they traveled to France and Luxembourg to walk in the footsteps of history. Using their research, teachers created lesson plans, fallen hero profiles, and eulogies now published on the award-winning ABMCEducation.org.
Designed to reinvigorate the study of World War II in American classrooms, the lesson plans are multi-disciplinary. Using primary and secondary sources, videos, and hands-on activities, students gain a vivid understanding of the high cost paid by all Americans during the war.
Each lesson plan is based on solid scholarship, integrated with Common Core Standards, and makes use of interpretive materials provided by ABMC. They are accompanied by research about fallen heroes of World War II who are honored at ABMC cemeteries in Europe.
