NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield Community School District will host an informational meeting focused on the upcoming revenue bond issue referendum and the plan to build a new baseball/softball complex at the Plainfield campus.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the N-P Middle School Commons. District leaders will be on hand to share information and answer questions about the project and how it will be financed.

On the ballot March 7 is a $3 million bond issue question that, if approved, would support the new baseball/softball complex. However, N-P would use funds available through the 1% statewide sales tax (known as SAVE) to pay off the bond – rather than increasing property taxes. Even with an approved bond, there would be no resulting property tax impact for school district residents.

The project plan features new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities. There would also be two youth diamonds at the site. To learn more and to view renderings of the project, go online to bit.ly/npdiamonds.