NASHUA — Suzy Turner, a social studies teacher in the Nashua-Plainfield Community School District, was honored as the 2022 Iowa History Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny campus earlier this month.

Turner has been teaching history at Nashua-Plainfield Middle School for nearly 20 years, and is credited with bringing the National History Day program to the school. The unique event asks students to pick an historical topic that fits within an annual theme, conduct research, and present their findings in one of several formats to be judged at the state – and sometimes national – level.

More than 600,000 compete nationwide each year. For the past two years, the winner has been a student from Turner’s classroom.

“Eighteen years ago, I was introduced to the National History Day program and have used its curricular model ever since to excite students about learning history both inside and outside the classroom,” Turner said in a news release. “I’ve learned how to push students’ thinking. It is this type of student engagement that ensures a deep and meaningful learning experience for all students in the history classroom.”

The award is sponsored by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Iowa Department of Education. It promotes and celebrates accomplishments in American history education and scholarship. As a state winner, Turner receives a $1,000 prize, a collection of classroom resources to be presented in her name to the school library, and an invitation to participate in a Gilder Lehrman Institute summer seminar.

“Ms. Turner is a truly exceptional history teacher who brings history to life for her students in so many ways,” Superintendent Todd Liechty said in the release. “This award is incredibly well deserved and a reflection of her skill and dedication. This honor is a big point of pride for both Ms. Turner and our entire school district community.”

As a state winner, Turner now has the opportunity to be recognized at the national level. The National History Teacher of the Year will be honored at an awards ceremony in New York City this fall and awarded a $10,000 prize.

