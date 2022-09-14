 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield School District's revenue purpose statement supported by voters

Voters overwhelmingly supported how the Nashua-Plainfield School District plans to spend its proceeds from the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.

Its revenue purpose statement received support from 90.5% of voters, or 124 people across Bremer, Chickasaw, Butler, and Floyd counties. A mere 13 people  voted against it.

“It’s a relief,” said Superintendent Todd Liechty. “We’ve been making plans and we can now get going on them."

He pointed to the results meaning that the community has “trust” in how the school board will spend the funds appropriately.

Nashua-Plainfield receives about $600,000 per year in 1% sales tax dollars

The funds will be put toward infrastructure, technology and transportation improvements, but Liechty is most excited to bond for the district’s new baseball and softball complex. It’s expected to be put out to bid in January and could cost about $3 million.

“We put a lot of info out about it, that it's not a new tax, and we’ll continue to spend it like we’ve been spending it.”

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

