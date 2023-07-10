NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield Community School District named Dean Youngblut as its next secondary principal.

Youngblut will lead grades six through 12 at the middle school and high school. He previously taught high school math at Expo High School in Waterloo. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Mr. Youngblut at N-P,” Superintendent Todd Liechty said in a news release. “He brings a lot of passion and experience to our district. We are excited to see the impact he will have on our entire school community.”

During his 23 years in education, Youngblut has taught middle and high school math, worked as a Pre-K-12 instructional coach and was a coordinator for an at-risk program at West High School in Waterloo. He has also coached at both the junior high and high school levels, including serving as a head coach for football, wrestling, baseball and softball.

“My goal for this first school year is to build strong relationships with students, staff, parents, and community members so that we can all work together to provide the best educational experience for the students of the district,” Youngblut said. “I look forward to becoming part of the school and community in helping students grow to their potential and building strong relationships throughout the community.”

He will start his new role on Aug. 1.