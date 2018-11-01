WATERLOO — More donors to Hawkeye Community College’s new downtown campus are getting the chance to leave their mark on the nearly-complete $12.96 million project.
The board of trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved naming rights within the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center for three donors and an organization with a longtime connection to the college. The three-story building, located at Jefferson Street and West Mullan Avenue, is expected to open in January.
“I proposed or recommended to the board four naming opportunities,” said Hawkeye President Linda Allen. The vote followed a closed session in which the naming possibilities were discussed. Donors were given the right to name areas and be recognized on associated signage.
Named areas and their donors include:
- The maker space and adjacent nursing labs on the first floor are being called the Career Education Suite. It was named by the Black Hawk Gaming Association, which donated $1 million to the project.
- The student intake area behind a counter to the left of the main entry, including a number of videoconferencing rooms, is being called the Community Connections Suite. Staff will help needy students to connect with community and social services in this area. It was named by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, which donated $200,000.
- The second floor skills and remediation testing area is being called the Ken and Meg Allbaugh Family Student Success Center. Ken Allbaugh, who died last year, was a longtime board member of the college’s foundation and trustees. His family donated $105,000.
- The gathering space on the third floor, a multipurpose space for lectures and various community events, is being called the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall. Allen said this is named “in honor and recognition of the community support provided by the African-American Heritage League and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center advisory board.” The King Center is one of two HCC facilities being replaced by the new building. Hawkeye has leased the King Center from the African-American Heritage League since taking over operations in 1995.
Although the King Center naming doesn’t relate to a donation, Allen said it is important to recognize the slain civil rights leader and the longtime connection to a community organization. “It was a relationship that was built out of that original partnership to lease the building,” she noted.
Another large gift to the college was $500,000 from the R.J. McElroy Trust, which has not yet designated its naming selection.
In September, trustees approved naming the building for Van G. Miller. The late philanthropist’s Van G. Miller Charitable Foundation donated $2 million to the fundraising effort.
About $8 million of the total project cost is being covered through part of a voter-approved bond issue with the remainder raised from donors.
