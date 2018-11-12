CEDAR FALLS — To someone who isn’t Muslim, or doesn’t know anyone who practices Islam, the concept of “jihad” may sound bad.
To Muslims, “jihad” isn’t negative at all. But despite more Muslims joining the Cedar Valley each year, the disconnect between Islamic and non-Islamic communities persists.
Nadir Khan believes a lack of education is the issue, and his group has come up with a solution.
Islam 101, organized by the Muslim Students Association of the University of Northern Iowa, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Maucker Union Ballroom on UNI’s campus.
The lecture will feature two speakers: Dema Kazkaz, a Syrian-American activist and president of the Masjid Al Noor Islamic Center in Waterloo; and Miriam Amer, a Lebanese-American activist and founder of the Iowa chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
“The community is getting bigger,” Khan, president of the 25-member MSA, said. “Due to the political climate, and seeing all that is happening, this helps to bridge the gap between groups.”
Topics discussed will include the actual meaning of jihad, the importance of the hijab, fasting during Ramadan, what Islam teaches about humanity and the shared brotherhood between Christianity and Islam.
Islam 101 comes on the heels of last semester’s interfaith panel, “A Rabbi, A Pastor and An Imam: Stronger Together,” which Khan said brought out around 300 people to discuss the similarities and differences between Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
CEDAR FALLS — Christianity, Judaism and Islam may have their differences in theology — and q…
What they learned from that event, said Khan, was that people wanted more information about Islam specifically.
“I think it will be a great opportunity for those who don’t know much about Islam or don’t personally know Muslims,” Khan said.
Food will be catered from nearby Mirch Masala Grill, and a question-and-answer period will follow each speaker. For those who want to test their newfound knowledge, the Center for Multicultural Education will have trivia directly following the lecture.
Islam 101 also coincides with International Education Week, a deliberate choice, Khan said.
“I am personally inviting everyone to this event, to join us and have a good conversation,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.