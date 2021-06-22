Multi-year John Deere grant continues support of UNI-CUE's Classic Upward Bound

John Deere’s investment, which supplements U.S. Department of Education and UNI funding, provides support for Classic Upward Bound’s summer curriculum, robotics team and Bridge Program, in which graduating high school seniors can enroll in UNI courses on campus over the summer as they transition to their first year in college.

The current grant continues Deere’s commitment to providing resources to meet the growing number of student applicants for Classic Upward Bound. With the added support, the program is able to serve 10 more students beyond the 85 typically enrolled and covered by federal funding.

A portion of the grant will also be used for a robust John Deere mentoring program in which company employees are paired with Upward Bound students for year-round support. Entering its fifth year, the mentoring program has grown to include more than 45 pairs

Williams, who took over leadership of the program in 2020, said financial and human resources from John Deere have been instrumental in keeping students and their families engaged and supported over the past year as programming pivoted to a virtual format.