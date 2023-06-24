CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students graduated from Mount Mercy University in June:
- Casey Sole of Cedar Falls with a bachelor of arts degree.
- Meghan VanRoekel of Gilbertville with a bachelor of business administration degree.
- Sarah Dunne of Independence with a master of science in nursing degree.
- Kari Necker of Lamont with a master of science in nursing degree.
Photos: University of Northern Iowa Friday Commencement
CONGRATULATIONS, GRADUATES!
UNI Graduation 2
UNI Graduation 3
UNI Graduation 4
UNI Graduation 5
UNI Graduation 6
UNI Graduation 7
UNI Graduation 8
UNI Graduation 9
UNI Graduation 10
UNI Graduation 11
UNI Graduation 12
UNI Graduation 13
UNI Graduation 14
UNI Graduation 15
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.