Mother of Matthew Shepard to speak in Decorah

DECORAH – Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew Shepard, will present the first of two “Hope Over Hate” lectures at Luther College at 7 p.m. March 3 in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life.

In October 1998, Judy and Dennis Shepard lost their 21-year-old son, Matthew, to a murder motivated by anti-gay hate.

His story has been told through film, plays, novels and musical compositions, and led directly to the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. It also inspired the Matthew Shepard Foundation, founded by Judy and Dennis Shepard who decided to turn their grief into action.

The couple is dedicated to working toward the causes championed by Matthew during his life: social justice, diversity awareness and education, and equality for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

“Mrs. Shepard’s message resonates with everyone who hears her speak,” said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. “Whether or not you identify as LGBTQ, erasing hate is a universal cause. Judy Shepard speaks for LGBTQ youth, people of color, religious minorities or anyone who has experienced discrimination.”

