More than 180 Waterloo Schools' students have requested to leave since diversity plan ended

WATERLOO — More than 180 requests to open enroll out of Waterloo Community Schools have been received since legislation ending voluntary diversity plans went into effect.
But Superintendent Jane Lindaman said 39 of those students are back in Waterloo Schools this fall after parents canceled the move or receiving districts denied the request.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill approved by the Republican-led Legislature on May 10. That was after the March 1 deadline to apply for open enrollment. As a result, the new law didn’t include a deadline this year for Waterloo Schools and the four other affected districts.
Lindaman told The Courier on Tuesday that there have been 182 requests to open enroll out of the district since the legislation went into effect. Waterloo’s diversity plan required the number of students transferring in and out of the district annually to be balanced based on their families’ income level. That limited the number of students who could leave or enter the district.
She said contiguous school districts accounted for the largest number of requests – 53 to Cedar Falls, 35 to Hudson, 12 to Jesup, 11 to Union and nine to Dunkerton. There were also 12 to Iowa Virtual Academy at Clayton Ridge Community Schools in Guttenberg and 10 to Iowa Connections Academy at the CAM Community Schools in Anita.
Some students open enrolling out to Jesup Community Schools reside within the Waterloo district but were attending the Bosco Catholic School System last year. Jesup Superintendent Nathan Marting told The Courier in July that most of the 11 requests his district had approved at that point were students previously attending Immaculate Conception grade school or Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. “There’s a couple Waterloo public, but most were Bosco,” he said.
Lindaman said the remaining 40 open enrollment requests were “just a handful here and there.” She didn’t specify which districts were requested or the amount of students.
In mid-July, The Courier confirmed a number of other requests had been made and accepted to open enroll into five other school districts, accounting for another 10. Those included five into Denver Community Schools, two into Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, and one each into the Independence, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, and South Hardin community schools.
In 26 of the open enrollment cases, families canceled their request to leave Waterloo Schools. Eleven of those had sought to enroll in Cedar Falls Community Schools, but Lindaman said they “opted not to go anywhere else” when their children didn’t get into that district. Another 13 students were denied open enrollment into Cedar Falls Schools and didn’t their cancel request but are now attending Waterloo Schools.
Those adjustments bring the total open enrollments out of Waterloo Schools since May to 143 students. For applications received by March 1, the district had granted another 35 requests. Last year, the district had a total of 306 students open enrolled out, but that number could have changed this fall for a number of reasons such as graduation or families moving out of the area.
Cedar Falls’ Board of Education denied some requests this summer due to available space in its buildings or the students’ program needs. Generally, the district had space available in its elementary schools but not at its junior highs. The board approved some more limited requests at the high school level.
Based on the Waterloo Schools’ numbers, a total of 29 requests to open enroll into Cedar Falls Schools were accepted by the district or not canceled by parents.
Lindaman said the other canceled requests included six for the two virtual academies, four each for the Denver and Janesville school districts, and one for the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools.