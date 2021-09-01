More than 180 Waterloo Schools' students have requested to leave since diversity plan ended

WATERLOO — More than 180 requests to open enroll out of Waterloo Community Schools have been received since legislation ending voluntary diversity plans went into effect.

But Superintendent Jane Lindaman said 39 of those students are back in Waterloo Schools this fall after parents canceled the move or receiving districts denied the request.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill approved by the Republican-led Legislature on May 10. That was after the March 1 deadline to apply for open enrollment. As a result, the new law didn’t include a deadline this year for Waterloo Schools and the four other affected districts.

Lindaman told The Courier on Tuesday that there have been 182 requests to open enroll out of the district since the legislation went into effect. Waterloo’s diversity plan required the number of students transferring in and out of the district annually to be balanced based on their families’ income level. That limited the number of students who could leave or enter the district.