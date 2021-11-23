More students enrolled in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools this year

WAVERLY — More students are attending Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools this fall, which is part of a 15-year growing enrollment trend in the district.

Calculations based on Oct. 1 count date documents show 2,253 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Waverly-Shell Rock’s six schools, an increase of 33 from the same date in 2020. The district keeps a running total of students in its schools, but not a building-by-building breakdown as of Oct. 1. The count information for that day is submitted to the state to help determine district-wide per pupil funding for the next year.

The running total for this week shows 2,196 K-12 students at four elementaries, the middle school and the high school. District officials did not explain if there is a reason for the difference in the current numbers and the Oct. 1 count.

Superintendent Ed Klamfoth noted that this year’s count-day increase “is typical, and in line with a demographic study we had conducted a few years ago.” The 2020-21 enrollment count was an anomaly in that trend, though.

“Last year, we actually dropped by about 20 students,” he said. “That was only the second time in the last 15 years.” Enrollment grew the other 13 years during that time.

Klamfoth noted that a driver of this year’s growth is the number of its youngest students who enrolled. “This year’s kindergarten class is the largest in more than 15 years,” he said, with 185 students.

The district still needs to dig into the data to determine the reasons for the larger than usual class size. He suggested that last year’s enrollment drop and the subsequent rise in the kindergarten class may have to do with parents not starting their children in school until a year later than they otherwise would because of COVID-19 concerns.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s budget enrollment – the per pupil amount state funding is based on – totaled 2,168.27. That is an increase of 49.13 pupils compared to last year.

It includes adjustments to the actual number of students in the schools, accounting for those who come into or leave the district. Among those entering the district are home-schooled or nonpublic school students taking some district or college classes. Each of those add up to less than one pupil since they’re not full-time public school students, resulting in the budget enrollment’s decimal point.

Funds for 181.2 open enrolled students are received from the districts where those students reside, 10.2 fewer pupils than last year. Waverly-Shell Rock also gets funding for 2.07 home-schooled or nonpublic school pupils.

Open enrollment out of the district is 89.4 pupils, growing by 17.4 since last year. That is one category of students added to the budget enrollment with funds passed on to the district where the child attends.

Counted separately are the 93 children enrolled in the district’s free 4-year-old preschool program, for which half the regular K-12 per pupil funding is received from the state. That is five fewer preschoolers than in 2020-21.

