More enrolled in Cedar Falls Schools because of growing residential base

CEDAR FALLS — More students are attending Cedar Falls Community Schools this fall, but much of the increase is coming from families who live in the district rather than those who open enroll in.

The official count taken Oct. 1 shows there were 5,706 kindergarten through 12th-grade students enrolled in the district’s 10 schools, 112 more than a year earlier.

Superintendent Andy Pattee said that is largely due to a growth in Cedar Falls subdivisions creating new housing stock in the city. Data shows an increase of 98 students who are residents of the district.

Of the remaining increase, eight were attending Cedar Falls Schools through open enrollment, for a total of 293 this fall.

“We did not have a real significant increase from open enrollment in this year due to multiple factors. We didn’t accept all students because of capacity issues,” said Pattee.

Generally, the district had space available in its elementary schools but not at its junior highs and only limited space at the high school. While that led to denial of some requests, the superintendent said those decisions also caused some families who got denials and approvals for multiple children not to open enroll any of them.

Students had an extended opportunity to open enroll out of and into neighboring Waterloo Community Schools after a new state law banning the use of its voluntary diversity plan was signed in May. Between then and the start of September, Waterloo officials said 151 students did open enroll out with students switching to Cedar Falls Schools accounting for at least a third.

The relatively stable number of students open enrolling into the Cedar Falls district over the two years may indicate a similar amount graduated or left after last spring as others came into the system this fall.

More students are enrolled in the district at each level, although most of the elementary schools show a slight decline because virtual students are counted separately from the buildings, unlike last year. The seven elementary schools had 21 more students for a total of 3,051. Secondary schools had 91 more – an increase of 21 at the two junior highs and an additional 70 at the high school.

The virtual campus includes 78 students – 48 elementary, 21 junior high and nine high school. The district had 955 students learning online from home in fall 2020, a number Pattee estimated had dropped to “close to 400 students” when school ended last spring.

Currently, the program “is smaller but certainly fills the academic needs for some of our families and students, as far as that being an option,” he said. It is being provided for “a combination of health and safety” reasons, offering greater flexibility through the use of technology.

While the emergence of COVID-19 made it necessary to offer the online option last year, “we had started this work pre-pandemic,” said Pattee. “It got accelerated through the pandemic, but (is) certainly something we plan to continue.”

Funding numbers up

Cedar Falls’ budget enrollment of 5,565.72 is an increase of 109.3 more pupils. The number is used in a formula to determine per pupil state funding levels for districts. The decimal point accounts for students who are home-schooled or enrolled in nonpublic schools while taking some district or college classes.

It includes adjustments to the actual number of students in the schools, accounting for those who come into or leave the district. Funds for the open enrolled students plus seven others attending Cedar Falls Schools for special education purposes are received from the districts where they reside. Cedar Falls also gets funding for 34 preschool students with individual education programs and 5.22 home-schooled or nonpublic school pupils who take college or high school classes through the district.

Open enrollment out of the district is 104.5 pupils, growing by about two since last year. That is one category of students added to the budget enrollment with funds passed on to the district where the child attends. There is also 21 students who “tuitioned out,” typically because they have disabilities and need to be served in a different setting.

Counted separately are the 167 children enrolled in the district’s free 4-year-old preschool program, for which half the regular K-12 per pupil funding is received from the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.