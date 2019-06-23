CEDAR FALLS — Voters will make a choice when they go to the polls Tuesday about funding a proposed new high school and boosting property taxes to pay for it.
Cedar Falls Community School District residents will cast ballots in a $69.9 million bond issue referendum that would partially fund the estimated $112.9 million construction project. They will also be voting on the tax increase that would repay those bonds over 20 years.
Passage will require 60% of voters to approve both questions appearing on the ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new high school would be built on 50 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa if the referendum is approved.
For many, the decision will depend on what they believe about the adequacy of current high school facilities to educate district students.
The 10th- through 12th-grade school at 1015 Division St. was built in 1954 and has had 13 additions over the decades. Major upgrades to portions of the building were made during the early 2000s, largely in areas most visible to the public. The improvements impacted a minimal amount of classroom space.
Dave Sires, a 1979 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, doesn’t see a reason to spend the amount of money proposed for a new building.
“I think it’s an exorbitant amount of money when we have a perfectly functioning high school,” he said. “I would like to see conservative use of our money. Don’t spend like there’s no tomorrow.”
“We’re trying to do this in a fiscally responsible way,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. The bond funds would be supplemented with $43 million in future 1% sales tax revenues. He compared the proposal to recently approved 10th- through 12th-grade high school construction projects in Ames and Waukee, with estimated costs of $122 million and $117 million, respectively.
“Waukee just passed a $116 million bond, Ames just passed a $110 million bond,” Pattee said at a Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
Opponents speaking during the public comment period at the same meeting made an argument that a new school is just not needed. Jim Skaine, who is part of a loosely organized opposition group, talked about the achievements of students and teachers over the decades and continuing today, suggesting the building isn’t hindering those efforts.
Building issues
Supporters of the bond issue who also spoke at the meeting dispute such claims. They talked about building issues like a lack of air conditioning in many classrooms, security concerns with the multiple entrances and exits, and a cafeteria that’s too small. Officials say 26% of the building is air conditioned and it has 16 doors that are either open or accessible during the day.
Students have made their voices heard in the debate. Halie Frahm, who just finished her junior year, participated in a district-produced video promoting the bond issue vote. She has a physical disability and moves through the three-story building in a wheelchair.
“I’ve been using a wheelchair since I was 8 years old,” Frahm said. Initially, she relied on it to move longer distances or when her family was vacationing. She can still walk short distances but started using a wheelchair at school in ninth grade.
When Frahm arrived at high school the next year, she discovered challenges that made it difficult to get to classes on time. There is only one accessible restroom on each floor. A single elevator serves the building, while a stair lift is used for a section of the lower level not connected to the area with the elevator.
The worst-case scenario this past school year was getting to a math class on the lower level, moving from her previous class on the upper level. It took her “around 12 minutes per day to get to my math class,” she said.
That included moving from one end of the school to the other to catch the elevator on the upper floor. Once Frahm arrived on the main level, she traveled across the building again to reach the stair lift and head to the lower level.
“So, I’m missing a lot of valuable class time. I think I (will) miss a month of school over my high school education purely because of commuting,” she estimated. “You play catch-up all the time.”
The elevator can fit a maximum of four people but only two wheelchairs, said Frahm. Besides those with disabilities, students who have injuries from sports and other activities use the elevator and stair lift.
Additional efforts required when Frahm is arriving late or leaving early from a class “kind of takes away from the academic focus” of school. “If we do pass a new school bond, I hope the school will be all on one level,” she said, suggesting the greater ease of getting around would promote educational equity.
Capacity concerns
Bond issue opponents say any money spent on a high school should be used to deal with concerns surrounding the current building, such as those mentioned by Frahm and other referendum supporters. They believe the building still has plenty of space for projected enrollment growth.
Larry Wyckoff, who frequently speaks out against the bond issue, said he graduated from the school in 1970 with a class of 472 students. He claims the building has a capacity of 1,500, with room for hundreds more students. Last fall, the district reported the school had an enrollment of 1,140.
“I don’t think that’s representative of a growing population in Cedar Falls,” said Wyckoff, citing what he says was a larger student body nearly 50 years ago when he graduated.
While there have been some population downturns over the decades, notably in the 1980s, Cedar Falls Schools has seen significant growth more recently. The district points out certified enrollment went from 4,291 in the fall of 2006 to 5,146 in the fall of 2016, a nearly 20% increase. Last fall, the district had 5,401 students and officials say projections show enrollment will grow another 10% during the next decade.
District officials set the building’s capacity at 1,200 students. That’s due to multiple changes since the early 1970s: smaller class sizes, more than 100 additional courses and new requirements for students with disabilities.
“We have about 1,200 kids there right now, and we have a portable out front because we have no space,” said Pattee. There is little room to expand the building and officials have said acquiring additional land would be prohibitively expensive.
The new school would have a capacity of 1,400 students. “We will build it with enough space to add on,” he noted. “We have the capacity to add on very easily, at least to the conceptual design.”
District officials have also laid out a plan to reuse most of the existing building.
“There’s about 30% of the building we will take down,” said Pattee. That includes the three-story section on its west side dating to the 1950s, which officials say has structural issues. “It is antiquated,” he added.
Offices and classrooms from two existing district buildings — the educational support and administrative centers — would be consolidated in the remaining area. Central office staff and the high school alternative program would move there. Additional spaces such as the gymnasiums and locker rooms would be used in partnership with the city’s recreation department.
“They’ll take over about a third of the building,” said Pattee, plus the outdoor track and field area.
Cost concerns
But Sires, one of the bond opponents, has questions about the cost of those changes.
“They haven’t mentioned how much they’re going to spend to remodel the old high school, that’s my problem,” he said.
Pattee admitted details still need to be worked out. But he said selling the buildings at 1002 W. First St. and 3809 Cedar Heights Drive that the district moves out of would fund demolition and any remodeling.
“That’s about five years down the road before we get to that point,” he noted, after the new high school’s tentative 2023 opening date.
Repaying the bonds will have a cost for district property taxpayers over 20 years. Officials say that tax rate would initially be set at $2.31 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rate is expected to decline as the district’s tax base continues growing.
The second of two referendum questions on the ballot references a tax rate range from $2.70 to $4.05 per $1,000. That language is required by state law because of the bond issue voters approved in 2016 to build a new elementary school and upgrade two others.
For the next fiscal year, the district is levying a tax rate of $1.12 per $1,000 of taxable value to repay those bonds. If this bond issue passes, that will boost the overall rate to $3.43 — putting it in the range requiring voter approval. “The overall capacity, the most you can bond is $4.05,” said Pattee.
Current estimates show the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $120 more in taxes with the $2.31 rate increase. However, Pattee noted that won’t appear on tax bills until those bonds are sold, likely in 2021. “We would probably sell the revenue bonds first,” he said, which will be repaid with 1% sales tax proceeds.
Wyckoff believes the tax increase will be unaffordable for “people on Social Security and fixed incomes. How are they going to do it?” he asked.
But supporters say the need for a new high school will remain if the bond issue doesn’t pass. A high school proposal was part of a bond referendum that failed in 2014. Pattee said if Tuesday’s vote falls short, the district will eventually return for a third try.
He warned, though, that the high school would grow even more expensive at that point — with an estimated $3.3 million increase in costs every year.
“If it fails,” said Pattee, “the cost goes up.”
