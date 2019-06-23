Cedar Falls School District residents will cast ballots Tuesday at five vote centers in a $69.9 million bond issue referendum and a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education. Only one candidate, Alan Heisterkamp, is on the ballot for the board vacancy. The vote centers, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., include one in each Cedar Falls ward. They are at:

Tax impact

Repaying the bond issue Cedar Falls Community Schools' voters are being asked to approve Tuesday will add an estimated $2.31 per $1,000 of taxable value to property owners' annual tax bill, according to the district. Officials have touted that, for the owner of a $100,000 home, this will cost $10.02 per month. That accounts for the homestead credit received by homeowners. Here's what the cost adds up to on an annual basis for various home values: