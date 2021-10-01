MidWestOne foundation and bank branch donate $15,000 to planned Cedar Falls pool facility

CEDAR FALLS — A $15,000 donation will pay for the technology center in a planned pool facility at the new Cedar Falls High School, fundraisers announced this week.

The MidWestOne Foundation and the Cedar Falls MidWestOne Bank branch have jointly committed to provide the gift for future construction of the indoor community pool facility, also known as a natatorium.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with a planned opening in fall 2024. The school district and the city will jointly fund the project, with community fundraising of $3.3 million necessary to complete the natatorium. To date, community contributions total $1.6 million.

Two pools will be included in the building. One pool will be a 10-lane, 25-yard-by-25-meter deep-water competition pool. The second pool will be a four-lane, shallower, warmer temperature pool for teaching and therapeutic use. Parking and an entrance separate from the high school will allow community use during school hours.

More information about the project, including pledge and contribution information, can be found at cfschools.org/CFpool.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0