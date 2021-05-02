Midwest native is third candidate for provost at University of Northern Iowa

Current Provost Jim Wohlpart will leave UNI in June to become president of Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.

In a letter to the search committee, Herrera praised Northern Iowa as a place “where equity and inclusion are important values.” His familiarity with UNI and its mission started in 2011 while serving as an external reviewer of the biology department during his time at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

“My interest and excitement about taking on a leadership position at UNI, in part, comes from the realization that schools like UNI are so important to populations of students that would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend a university and fulfill their educational dreams,” he wrote.

Herrera grew up in neighboring Illinois, graduating from a Chicago high school and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. His wife is an Iowa native from Indianola. “I hope you can understand my enthusiasm and interest in returning to the Midwest and making career-long contributions to a school where there is an explicit commitment to ensuring access while demanding excellence,” he said.