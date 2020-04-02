Mickye Johnson retires after helping hundreds of students reach their academic dreams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Mickye Johnson pushed hard to help students take advantage of the opportunities they had through Classic Upward Bound, the college preparatory program he’s overseen for three decades.

Amber Robinson experienced that more than once while she was a Logan Middle and East High school student in the program. Johnson even had some pull after she had left for Wartburg College. He suggested she participate in an exchange to Liverpool, England, which would help better establish Upward Bound in that country.

“I didn’t really want to do it,” she said, so Johnson went around Robinson and contacted her mom. “I literally had my bags packed a week later. It ended up being a life-changing experience.”

She credits such “foundational” experiences with the direction her life went — continuing on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees. Robinson has worked as a public school teacher or administrator around Iowa. She now serves as principal of Royal Legacy Christian Academy.

It is success stories like those that Wilfred Johnson, known to most people as Mickye, relishes as he moves into retirement. After 32 years at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, Wednesday was his last day as director of Classic Upward Bound.