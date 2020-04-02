Mickye Johnson retires after helping hundreds of students reach their academic dreams

WATERLOO — Mickye Johnson pushed hard to help students take advantage of the opportunities they had through Classic Upward Bound, the college preparatory program he’s overseen for three decades.
Amber Robinson experienced that more than once while she was a Logan Middle and East High school student in the program. Johnson even had some pull after she had left for Wartburg College. He suggested she participate in an exchange to Liverpool, England, which would help better establish Upward Bound in that country.
“I didn’t really want to do it,” she said, so Johnson went around Robinson and contacted her mom. “I literally had my bags packed a week later. It ended up being a life-changing experience.”
She credits such “foundational” experiences with the direction her life went — continuing on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees. Robinson has worked as a public school teacher or administrator around Iowa. She now serves as principal of Royal Legacy Christian Academy.
It is success stories like those that Wilfred Johnson, known to most people as Mickye, relishes as he moves into retirement. After 32 years at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, Wednesday was his last day as director of Classic Upward Bound.
He was recruited to be an academic counselor for the program in 1988 by then-director Inez Murtha. Johnson had just left John Deere in the wake of the national farm crisis. Two years later, he began leading the program, succeeding Murtha.
“I fell in love with the mission and vision of Trio,” said Johnson, 67. Upward Bound is one of several federally funded Trio programs the university hosts at UNI-CUE.
Two-thirds of Trio program participants must come from low income families where the parents aren’t college-educated. The other third of participants must fit into at least one of the two categories.
Currently, it serves 80 students through federal funding with another 10 students funded in partnership with John Deere.
“When you can take what some people call throwaway kids and make champions out of them, that is a great feeling,” said Johnson. “We sold the idea that education can change your life and your family’s life. And it does.”
Robert Smith, UNI-CUE’s executive director, said Johnson has excelled at and shown passion for both the academic and community aspects of his job. He compared him to professional athlete Bo Jackson.
“He played two sports, Major League Baseball and (pro) football,” Smith explained. “And he was good at both, which is rare.”
He sees that kind of rarity in Johnson, who has led by example earning master’s and doctorate degrees while in the position.
“He’s literally helped hundreds of kids and families improve,” said Smith. “He motivated them, he challenged them, he made them think outside the box. And I’ve seen that work time and time again.”
He noted the addition of the word “Classic” to the program’s name is only done locally at Johnson’s insistence.
“He wanted his students to understand that they were ‘class,’” said Smith, just like their wealthier peers. “He convinced his kids that they were just as good. ... He wanted his kids to know that they were special.”
Robinson heard that message clearly from Johnson.
“He really did make you feel like you were his top priority,” she said, even though she eventually discovered other students had the same sense about their importance to him.
“It’s never about me or the staff. It’s about the students, keeping the students on the forefront,” said Johnson.
“That’s why we’ve been so successful over the years,” he added. “Plus, the students know I do not play. It’s about education.”
Johnson plans on figuring out over the coming year what’s next in life beside spending time with his wife, Gwendolyn, and their four children’s families. Currently, he’s working to raise money for an endowed scholarship in his name that will help Waterloo Community Schools’ students in Upward Bound pursue an advanced education. Learn more on the Waterloo Community Foundation website at wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2.
Robert Welch, director of academic advising at UNI’s College of Education, will begin leading Classic Upward Bound effective April 20.
Johnson will be watching from the sidelines, but hopes it continues on the same trajectory. “I would like to see somebody take it from where I have it now and move it forward,” he said.
