WATERLOO — Michael Coughlin, who kept the Waterloo Community School District’s budget in order for 16 years, died Sept. 5 at the age of 66.

His obituary from Morris Funeral Home in Garnavillo states he “passed away peacefully” after complications following a heart bypass surgery.

Coughlin, who lived with his wife in the Clayton County community, had been the Waterloo Schools’ chief financial officer since 2007. The announcement of his death said he “enjoyed the challenge of making numbers work while facilitating the needs of the district.” He had just retired from his position Aug. 31, which the Board of Education approved at its Monday meeting.

Lyle Schmitt, who has been on the board for almost 30 years, said Coughlin had integrity, was a good listener, and was extremely knowledgeable about finance.

“(He) really was unquestioned and rightly so,” he said. “We never worried about anything.”

On the board, Coughlin was relatively quiet and reserved but, when he spoke, people respected him and listened because he gave quality answers, Schmitt said.

“He’s really gonna be missed,” Schmitt continued.

Superintendent Jared Smith announced Coughlin’s death on social media, stating that the school district experienced a “huge loss.”

Smith said Coughlin put the district in an incredible financial state despite changes from the state and stagnant enrollment. He said it was a “testament to his genius.”

“But more importantly, Michael understood the bigger picture,” Smith said on Facebook. “Prioritizing student and staff needs above all else.”

Former superintendent Jane Lindaman, who worked in administration roles the entire time Coughlin was CFO, reiterated that he was good with the district’s money.

“He was extremely knowledgeable and did an excellent job for Waterloo Schools,” Lindaman said. “On top of some innovative ideas, he really, really understood finance (better than) most anybody.”

Before coming to Waterloo Schools, he worked at Garnavillo Community Schools, which became Clayton Ridge Schools, and then at the Prairie du Chien school district in Wisconsin.

He attended Northwestern College in Roseville, Minnesota, where he met his wife, Julia. They were married on Aug. 18, 1979 and recently celebrated their 44th anniversary. His obituary states that the couple loved working on their historic home and he “never feared” learning a new trade skill to help enhance the house.

He was born in Kenmare, North Dakota, and had three brothers and one sister. He was valedictorian of his high school class in 1975.

Coughlin was also a devoted Christian who was a member of the Garnavillo Gospel Hall. He and his wife have six children and many grandchildren.

“He was a selfless father that led through example, teaching with patience and long suffering,” his obituary stated. “He gave up many evenings at home due to furthering his education, long commutes and attending strategic plan meetings so Julia could stay home and care for their children.”

Coughlin’s visitation and funeral were held on Sept. 8 and 9 in Garnavillo.